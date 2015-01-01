पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेक्टर एनालिसिस:अगले कारोबारी साल में संभावित आर्थिक रिकवरी में बड़ी भूमिका निभाएगा टूरिज्म सेक्टर

नई दिल्ली26 मिनट पहले
​​​​​​​इकॉनोमी में बड़ा योगदान और लॉकडाउन के कारण सुसुप्त मांग के कारण सेक्टर से है बड़ी उम्मीद
  • मार्च में बाजार में हुई भारी बिक्री के बाद टूरिज्म कंपनियों का कुल MCAP घटकर महज 290 अरब रुपए रह गया
  • कई कंपनियों की बैंक्रप्सी के कारण भी टूरिज्म सेक्टर की कंपनियों के MCAP में भारी गिरावट आई है

देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में अगले कारोबारी साल 2021-22 में होने वाली संभावित रिकवरी में टूरिज्म सेक्टर की बड़ी भूमिका होगी। ब्रोकरेज हाउस आईसीआईसीआई सिक्युरिटीज की एक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि अर्थव्यवस्था में बड़ा योगदान और मार्च 2020 में लागू किए गए लॉकडाउन के बाद से सोई पड़ी मांग के कारण इस सेक्टर से बड़ी उम्मीद है। कई स्थानीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय कंपनियों की बैंक्रप्सी के कारण टूरिज्म सेक्टर की कंपनियों के मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन (MCAP) में भारी गिरावट आई है।

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि महामारी के कारण मार्च में शेयर बाजार में हुई भारी बिक्री के दौरान रिपोर्ट में शामिल टूरिज्म सेक्टर की कंपनियों का कुल MCAP घटकर एक मिडकैप शेयर के बराबर रह गया। इसके बाद भी अन्य सभी सेक्टरों के मुकाबले टूरिज्म सेक्टर की लिस्टेड कंपनियों के कुल MCAP में मामूली बढ़ोतरी ही हुई है।

होटल, रिजॉर्ट, टूरिज्म कंपनियों का कुल MCAP घटकर एक मिडकैप स्टॉक के बराबर रह गया

स्ट्रैटेजी: आई-लेंस स्क्रीनर रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण मार्च 2020 में शेयर बाजार में हुई बिक्री के बाद रिपोर्ट में शामिल 54 लिस्टेड कंपनियों का कुल MCAP घटकर महज 290 अरब रुपए रह गया। यह मिडकैप श्रेणी की ऊपरी सीमा के आसपास है। ये 54 कंपनियां होटल, रिजॉर्ट, क्रूज, कैसीनो और टुअर ऑपरेटर सर्विस सेक्टर की हैं।

शेयर बाजार के मुकाबले टूरिज्म सेक्टर का अर्थव्यवस्था में ज्यादा बड़ा योगदान

2018 में भारत के लिए टूरिज्म सैटेलाइट अकाउंट (TSA) के मुताबिक ग्रॉस वैल्यू एडेड ऑफ टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्रीज (GVATI) का कुल GVA में 7.6% योगदान है। हालांकि टूरिज्म डायरेक्ट ग्रॉस वैल्यू एडेड (TDGVA) यानी, GVA में टूरिज्म का प्रत्यक्ष योगदान 2.78% रहा, जबकि कुल रोजगार सृजन में इसका योगदान 5.4% रहा। GDP में टूरिज्म डायरेक्ट GDP (TDGDP) का योगदान 2.7% रहा।

टूरिज्म श्रम प्रधान सेक्टर है, इसमें पूंजी कम लगती है

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक GDP पर टूरिज्म का मल्टीप्लायर इफेक्ट 1.9 गुना और रोजगार पर इसका असर 2.3 गुना है। इसके कारण टूरिज्म का प्रत्यक्ष और परोक्ष योगदान GVA में 5.35%, GDP में 5.2% और रोजगार में 12.4% है। GDP में ज्यादा योगदान का मतलब यह है कि टूरिज्म श्रम प्रधान सेक्टर है, वहीं आउटपुट टू कैपिटल स्टॉक 0.84 रहने का मतलब यह है कि इस सेक्टर में पूंजी कम लगती है।

2019 में GDP में 6.8% योगदान

वर्ल्ड ट्रैवल एंड टूरिज्म काउंसिल (WTTC) के मुताबिक कैलेंडर वर्ष 2019 में भारत की GDP में ट्रैवल एंड टूरिज्म सेक्टर का योगदान 6.8% था। वहीं कुल रोजगार में इस सेक्टर का योगदान 8% था।

