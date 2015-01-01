पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • TRAI Imposes Penalty Of Rs 35 Crore On Telecom Companies Due To Failure To Prevent Fake Text Messages

कार्रवाई:फेक टेक्स्ट मैसेज को रोकने में नाकामी के कारण ट्राई ने टेलीकॉम कंपनियों पर 35 करोड़ रुपए की पेनाल्टी लगाई

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहले
BSNL, MTNL, रिलायंस जियो, भारती एयरटेल, वोडाफोन आईडिया, वीडियोकॉन, क्वाड्रैंट टेलीसर्विसेज और टाटा टेलीसर्विसेज पर जुर्माना लगाया गया
  • सबसे ज्यादा 30.1 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना सरकारी कंपनी BSNL पर लगा है
  • Vi पर 1.82 करोड़, क्वाड्रैंट पर 1.41 करोड़ आर एयरटेल पर 1.33 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगा है

टेलीकॉम रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (TRAI) ने टेलीकॉम कंपनियों पर 35 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया। टेलीकॉम कंपनियों पर यह जुर्माना इसलिए लगाया गया, क्योंकि ये कंपनियां अपने नेटवर्क पर फेक टेक्स्ट मैसेजेज को रोकने में नाकाम रही हैं। इन फेक टेक्स्ट मैसेजे का उपयोग ग्राहकों को गुमराह करने के लिए किया जा रहा है।

यह जुर्माना BSNL, MTNL, रिलायंस जियो, भारती एयरटेल, वोडाफोन आईडिया, वीडियोकॉन, क्वाड्रैंट टेलीसर्विसेज और टाटा टेलीसर्विसेज पर लगाया गया है। सबसे ज्यादा 30.1 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना सरकारी कंपनी BSNL पर लगाया गया है। Vi पर 1.82 करोड़ रुपए, क्वाड्रैंट पर 1.41 करोड़ रुपए आर एयरटेल पर 1.33 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया है।

फेक टेक्स्ट मैसेज के खिलाफ ई-पेमेंट कंपनियों के अभियान को मिलेगा लाभ

कई रिमाइंडर्स के बाद भी इन कंपनियों ने ट्राई के शो-कॉज नोटिस का जवाब नहीं दिया था। जुर्माना लगाने के फैसले का लाभ पेटीएम के नेतृत्व में ई-पेमेंट कंपनियों द्वारा स्पैम कॉल्स और फेक टेक्स्ट मैसेजेज के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे अभियान को मिलेगा। दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने सितंबर में इससे संबंधित एक मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान ट्राई को उसके रेगुलेशन की नाफरमानी करने वाले लोगों और कंपनियों पर कार्रवाई करने का आदेश दिया था, ताकि अनसॉलिसिटेड कमर्शियल कम्युनिकेशंस (UCC) की समस्या को दूर किया जा सके।

टेलीकॉम कंपनियों पर 34,000 रुपए से लेकर 30 करोड़ रुपए तक का जुर्माना लगा

ट्राई ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट को बताया कि उसने अप्रैल से जून 2020 के बीच UCC को नहीं रोकने पर टेलीकॉम कंपनियों पर 34,000 रुपए से लेकर 30 करोड़ रुपए तक का जुर्माना लगाया है। पेटीएम ने पहले कोर्ट को बताया था कि अनरजिस्टर्ड इकाइयां बड़े पैमाने पर सक्रिय हैं। इसके कारण उसके ग्राहकों के साथ हर महीने 1-2 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी हो रही है।

फेक मैसेज चलाने वाले ऑपरेटर लाखों ग्राहकों को ठग रहे हैं

पेटीएम ने एडवॉकेट करुणा नंदी के जरिये दाखिल की गई याचिका में दावा किया था कि मोबाइल नेटवर्क पर उसके लाखों ग्राहकों को ठगा जा रहा है। इसे रोकने में टेलीकॉम कंपनियों की नाकामी के कारण उसे वित्तीय और साख नुकसान हो रहा है। इसके कारण उसने टेलीकॉम कंपनियों से 100 करोड़ रुपए के हर्जाने की मांग की है।

