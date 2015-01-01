पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर भारत:जम्मू कश्मीर के दो भाइयों ने बनाया टिकटॉक जैसा शॉर्ट वीडियो ऐप, 60 सेकेंड तक की वीडियो बना सकते हैं यूजर

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
लद्दाख की गलवान घाटी में सीमा विवाद के बाद सरकार ने इसी साल जून में टिकटॉक पर बैन लगा दिया था।
  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत से मिली ऐप बनाने की प्रेरणा
  • सबसे पहले 5 हजार फॉलोअर बनाने वाले को मिलेगी पुरस्कार राशि
  • भविष्य में शेयर और लाइक पर भी पैसा कमा सकेंगे यूजर

जम्मू कश्मीर के बड़गाम जिले के दो भाइयों ने चीनी के शॉर्ट वीडियो ऐप टिकटॉक जैसा ऐप बनाया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत दृष्टिकोण से प्रेरणा लेते हुए दोनों भाइयों ने यह शॉर्ट वीडियो ऐप बनाया है। लद्दाख की गलवान घाटी में सीमा विवाद के बाद सरकार ने इसी साल जून में टिकटॉक पर बैन लगा दिया था।

ऐप डेवलपर और सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर हैं दोनों भाई

ऐप डेवलपर टीपू सुल्तान वानी और उसके बड़े भाई मोहम्मद फारुख ने मिलकर नूक्यूलर (Nucular) नाम का यह शॉर्ट वीडियो ऐप बनाया है। फारुख सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर है। इससे पहले वानी ने चीनी ऐप SHAREit जैसा ऐप 'फाइल शेयर टूल' (File Share Tool) भी बनाया था। फाइल शेयर टूल ऐप 40 MB प्रति सेकेंड की गति से फाइल ट्रांसफर करता है। फाइल शेयर टूल ऐप को बनाने के बाद दोनों भाइयों ने टिकटॉक जैसा ऐप बनाने का फैसला किया था।

एक महीने में बनाया नूक्यूलर

टीपू सुल्तान वानी ने कहा कि शेयरचैट जैसा ऐप फाइल शेयर टूल बनाने के बाद हमें लोगों से बहुत अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिला। कई लोगों ने ई-मेल भेजकर कहा कि हमें टिकटॉक जैसा ऐप बनाना चाहिए। इसके बाद हमने नूक्यूलर ऐप बनाने पर काम शुरू किया। इसमें हमें करीब एक महीने का समय लगा। मैंने यह ऐप बड़े भाई के साथ मिलकर बनाया है। वानी ने कहा कि इस ऐप पर सॉन्ग, डायलॉग या ड्यूट बनाया जा सकता है।

ऐप बनाने में अत्याधुनिक तकनीक का इस्तेमाल

वानी ने कहा कि अच्छे यूजर अनुभव के लिए इस ऐप को बनाने में गूगल प्ले पर उपलब्ध अत्याधुनिक तकनीक का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। वानी ने कहा कि हमने उस तकनीक का इस्तेमाल किया है जो स्लो इंटरनेट स्पीड पर भी तेजी से वीडियो लोड करने में मदद करती है। हमने इस ऐप पर वास्तविक प्रभाव उपलब्ध कराए हैं। इन फीचर्स वाला कोई भी वीडियो शेयरिंग ऐप भारतीय बाजार में मौजूद नहीं है।

ऐप में कई प्रकार के फिल्टर मौजूद

वानी ने बताया कि इस ऐप में ARmask, ब्यूटी फिल्टर, VR बैकग्राउंड के लिए आधुनिक तकनीक का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम इस ऐप में और फिल्टर व एडिटिंग टूल्स जोड़ेंगे। वानी के मुताबिक, इस ऐप पर 5 से 60 सेकेंड तक के वीडियो अपलोड किए जा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा यूजर किसी भी वीडियो को एडिट, कट या उसमें म्यूजिक जोड़ सकते हैं। यह एक 4K रेजोल्यूशन ऐप है।

5000 फॉलोवर जोड़ने वालों को नकद मिलेंगे 2000 रुपए

वानी के मुताबिक, इस ऐप पर एक प्रतियोगिता भी लॉन्च की गई है। जो भी यूजर इस ऐप पर सबसे पहले 5 हजार फॉलोअर जुटाएगा, उसे 2000 रुपए की नकद राशि पुरस्कार के तौर पर दी जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हम अगले अपडेट पर काम कर रहे हैं ताकि यूजर लाइक और शेयर के आधार पर भी कमाई कर सकें। दोनों भाइयों की ओर से टिकटॉक का वैकल्पिक ऐप बनाए जाने पर बडगाम के लोगों में खुशी का माहौल है।

प्ले स्टोर पर मिल रहा है बेहतर रेस्पॉन्स

नूक्यूलर (Nucular) को गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर बेहतर रेस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। इस ऐप का साइज 46MB है। इस ऐप के अभी तक 1 हजार से ज्यादा डाउनलोड हो चुके हैं। इस ऐप को प्ले स्टोर पर 4 स्टार रिव्यू मिला है। 12 नवंबर को ही ऐप का ताजा अपडेट रिलीज हुआ है।

