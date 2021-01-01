पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • RBI ; Banking ; UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank And Central Bank Will Improve, RBI Ban Will Be Lifted By March

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जल्द राहत मिलने के आसार:यूको बैंक, इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक और सेंट्रल बैंक की सुधरेगी हालत, मार्च तक इन पर आरबीआई का प्रतिबंध हटेगा

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वित्त मंत्रालय को उम्मीद है कि सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के 3 बैंक अगले 2 महीनों में रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के तत्काल सुधारात्मक कार्रवाई (पीसीए) नियम से बाहर आ जाएंगे। यह कदम बैंकों की वित्तीय स्थिति में सुधार को देखते हुए उठाया जाएगा।

इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक (आईओबी), सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया और यूको बैंक फिलहाल पीसीए व्यवस्था के अंतर्गत हैं। इसके तहत संबंधित बैंकों पर कर्ज देने, प्रबंधन क्षतिपूर्ति और निदेशकों को भुगतान समेत अन्य चीजों पर पाबंदी लगाई जाती है।

पिछली दो तिमाही से बेहतर कर रहे ये बैंक
वित्तीय सेवा सचिव देबाशीष पांडा ने कहा कि "वास्तव में ये तीनों बैंक पिछली दो तिमाहियों से लाभ के मामले में बेहतर कर रहे हैं और RBI के लगभग सभी मानदंडों को पूरा कर रहे हैं।" उन्होंने कहा "ये बैंक कर्ज देने समेत अन्य सभी काम कर रहे हैं लेकिन कुछ पाबंदियां हैं। हमें उम्मीद है कि चालू वित्त वर्ष के समाप्त होने से पहले वे पीसीए के दायरे से बाहर आ जाएंगे।"

इन बैकों को उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी अतिरिक्त पूंजी
उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि अगर नियामक ने जोर दिया तो इन बैंकों के लिए अतिरिक्त पूंजी उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। सरकार ने सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंकों के लिए 20 हजार करोड़ रुपए की पूंजी रखी है।

क्या हैं पीसीए के मायने?
पीसीए की व्यवस्था के तहत बैंकों से कुछ रिस्की गतिविधियों से परहेज करने, कामकाजी दक्षता बढ़ाने और पूंजी की हिफाजत पर जोर देने के लिए कहा जाता है। पीसीए के तहत आ जाने वाले बैंक पर कई तरह की रोक लग जाती हैं। जैसे वो अपनी शाखा की संख्या नहीं बढ़ा सकता है। उसे डिविडेंड का भुगतान करने से रोक दिया जाता है। लोन पर सीमा तय कर दी जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser