पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ब्रिटेन में लॉकडाउन-2 का असर:इस बार की ठंड में ब्रिटेन पर दूसरी मंदी का खतरा: PMI

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार से इंग्लैंड में सभी गैर-जरूरी दुकानें, पब और रेस्तरां 4 सप्ताह के लिए बंद हो जाएंगे, सिर्फ टेकअवे फूड सर्व करने वाले आउटलेट खुले रहेंगे
  • IHS मार्किट/CIPS सर्विसेज PMI अक्टूबर में 4 माह के निचले स्तर 51.4 पर आ गया, जो सितंबर में 56.1 पर था
  • सर्विस PMI के नए ऑर्डर कंपानेंट में भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई, कंपनियों ने लगातार आठवें माह कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला

इस ठंड में ब्रिटेन पर डबल डिप रिसेशन यानी, दूसरी बार मंदी का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। ब्रिटेन ने पूरे इंग्लैंड में कोरोनावायरस की रोकथाम के लिए लॉकडाउन की घोषणा कर दी है, जो गुरुवार से लागू हो रहा है। जबकि फाइनेंशियल डाटा कंपनी IHS मार्किट के एक सर्वेक्षण के मुताबिक अक्टूबर में ब्रिटेन की अर्थव्यवस्था लगभग जस की तस रही।

IHS मार्किट/CIPS सर्विसेज पर्चेजिंग मैनेजर्स इंडेक्स (PMI) अक्टूबर में चार महीने के निचले स्तर 51.4 पर आ गया। सितंबर में यह 56.1 पर था। इंडेक्स के 50 से ऊपर रहने का मतलब विकास और नीचे रहने का मतलब गिरावट होता है।

लॉकडाउन -2 से पहले ब्रिटेन की इकॉनोमी में ठहराव

IHS मार्किट अर्थशास्त्री टिम मूर ने कहा कि अक्टूबर का डाटा बताता है कि इंग्लैंड में लॉकडाउन की घोषणा से पहले ब्रिटेन के सर्विस सेक्टर में लगभग ठहराव की स्थिति है। गुरुवार से इंग्लैंड में सभी गैर-जरूरी दुकानें, पब और रेस्तरां 4 सप्ताह के लिए बंद हो जाएंगे। सिर्फ टेकअवे फूड सर्व करने वाले आउटलेट खुले रहेंगे।

2021 में रिकवरी का सफर और ज्यादा कठिन होगा

मूर ने कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि इस ठंड में ब्रिटेन डबल डिप रिसेशन की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। साथ ही अब 2021 में रिकवरी का सफर और ज्यादा कठिन होने वाला है। ब्रिटेन में सर्विस PMI के नए ऑर्डर कंपानेंट में भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। सर्विस कंपनियों ने लगातार आठवें महीने कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला है।

कंपोजिट PMI घटकर 52.1 पर आया

कंपोजिट PMI इंडेक्स भी घटकर अक्टूबर में 52.1 पर आ गया। यह सितंबर में 56.5 पर था। कंपोजिट PMI इंडेक्स में सोमवार को जारी हुआ मजबूत मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग डाटा भी शामिल है।

दिसंबर तिमाही के GDP में करीब 3% गिरावट आशंका

इंग्लैंड में गुरुवार से शुरू होने वाले लॉकडाउन का दायरा मार्च और अप्रैल के लॉकडाउन से छोटा है। लेकिन कुछ इकॉनोमिस्ट ने अनुमान जताया है कि नवंबर के उत्पादन में 10 फीसदी तक गिरावट आ सकती है। इसके कारण दिसंबर तिमाही के आउटपुट में करीब 3 फीसदी गिरावट दर्ज हो सकती है।

V-शेप्ड रिकवरी की उम्मीद पूरी तरह से चौपट हुई

पैंथियॉन मैक्रोइकॉनोमिक्स में चीफ यूके इकॉनोमिस्ट सैमुएल टॉम्ब्स ने कहा कि V-शेप्ड रिकवरी की उम्मीद पूरी तरह से चौपट हो चुकी है। 2020 की दूसरी तिमाही (अप्रैल-जून) में ब्रिटेन की GDP में 20 फीसदी गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी। तीसरी तिमाही का आंकड़ा अभी आया नहीं है, लेकिन तीसरी तिमाही के शुरू में मजबूत रिकवरी देखी गई थी।

बैंक ऑफ इंग्लैंड गुरुवार को घटा सकता है GDP का पुराना अनुमान

गुरुवार को ही बैंक ऑफ इंग्लैंड बांड खरीदारी का दूसरा राउंड शुरू कर सकता है। साथ ही वह पहले जारी किए गए अपने आर्थिक अनुमान को घटा सकता है। अगस्त में जारी अनुमान में बैंक ऑफ इंग्लैंड ने कहा था कि 2021 के आखिर में GDP कोरोनावायरस से पहले वाले स्तर पर पहुंच जाएगी।

डबल डिप रिसेशन क्या होता है

जीडीपी में गिरावट के बाद जब अगले तिमाही में जीडीपी का विकास होता है और उसके बाद की तिमाही में जीडीपी में फिर से गिरावट होती है, तो उसे डबल डिप रिसेशन कहा जाता है। इसे W (डब्ल्यू) शेप रिकवरी भी कहा जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें