  Hindi News
  Business
  Dow Jones Live|Uncertainty Around The World, Dow Jones Open 126 Points Below; Corona Uncontrollable In America, One Patient Getting Every Second

अमेरिकी बाजार:दुनियाभर में अनिश्चित्ता का माहौल, 126 अंक नीचे खुला डाउ जोंस; अमेरिका में बेकाबू हुआ कोरोना, हर सेकंड मिल रहे एक से ज्यादा मरीज

न्यूयॉर्क14 मिनट पहले
नैस्डैक 0.77 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ 87 अंक नीचे और एसएंडपी 0.52 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ 17 अंक नीचे खुला।
  • बाजार खुलते समय डाउ जोंस 26532, नैस्डैक 11262 और एसएंडपी 3293 अंक पर कारोबार कर रहे थे
  • गुरुवार को डाउ जोंस 0.52 फीसदी यानी 139 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 26659 अंक पर बंद हुआ था

शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी बाजार गिरावट के साथ खुला। डाउ जोंस 0.47 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ 126 अंक नीचे खुला। नैस्डैक 0.77 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ 87 अंक नीचे और एसएंडपी 0.52 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ 17 अंक नीचे खुला। बाजार खुलते समय डाउ जोंस 26532, नैस्डैक 11262 और एसएंडपी 3293 अंक पर कारोबार कर रहे थे।

शुक्रवार को दुनियाभर के सभी प्रमुख बाजार गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए। जापान का निक्केई 35 अंक, हॉन्गकॉन्ग का हैंग सैंग 479 अंक और भारत का निफ्टी 28 अंक, चीन का शंघाई कंपोजिट में 48 अंक और कोरिया का कोस्पी 59 अंक की गिरावट के साथ बंद हुआ। हालांकि, चीन के शंघाई कंपोजिट में 14 अंक और कोरिया के कोस्पी में भी 14 अंक की बढ़त रही। वहीं, इस समय फ्रांस का CAC को छोड़कर रूस के MICEX, मैक्सिको के IPC, यूके का FTSE और जर्मनी का DAX सभी गिरावट में कारोबार कर रहे हैं।

गुरुवार को डाउ जोंस बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ
गुरुवार को डाउ जोंस 0.52 फीसदी यानी 139 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 26659 अंक पर बंद हुआ था। नैस्डैक 1.87 फीसदी यानी 207 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 11350 अंक और एसएंडपी 1.19 फीसदी यानी 39 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 3310 अंक पर बंद हुआ था।

अमेरिका: कोरोना से मौतों का आंकड़ा दो लाख 34 हजार के पार

  • worldometers वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, शुक्रवार को अमेरिका में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 92 लाख 17 हजार 960 पर पहुंच गया। देश में अब तक 2 लाख 34 हजार 225 मौतें हो चुकी हैं जबकि 59 लाख 84 हजार 864 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। दुनिया में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के अब तक 4 करोड़ 54 लाख 85 हजार 142 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें 3 करोड़ 30 लाख 66 हजार 051 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 11 लाख 88 हजार 347 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
  • जॉन हॉपकिन्स यूनिवर्सिटी और न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स के मुताबिक, अमेरिका में हर सेकंड एक से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। यहां 24 घंटे में यानी 86,400 सेकंड में 90 हजार से ज्यादा नए मरीज मिले। भारत की तुलना में यह रफ्तार दोगुनी है। भारत में 24 घंटे में 45 से 50 हजार नए केस सामने आ रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ ताइवान में 200 दिन (12 अप्रैल के बाद) से कोई नया मामला सामने नहीं आया है।

मुश्किल में अमेरिका

सोमवार को अमेरिका के अल पासो में एक टेस्टिंग सेंटर के बाहर गाड़ियों की कतार। अमेरिका में 24 घंटे में 90 हजार नए केस सामने आए। एक हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हुई।
सोमवार को अमेरिका के अल पासो में एक टेस्टिंग सेंटर के बाहर गाड़ियों की कतार। अमेरिका में 24 घंटे में 90 हजार नए केस सामने आए। एक हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हुई।
  • शुक्रवार सुबह जारी बयान में जॉन हॉपकिन्स ने बताया- अमेरिका में गुरुवार को 90 हजार नए केस मिले। महामारी शुरू होने के बाद एक दिन में पाए जाने वाले कोरोना संक्रमितों का यह सबसे बड़ा आंकड़ा है। हालांकि, न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स ने यह संख्या करीब 86 हजार बताई। गुरुवार को कुल 91, 530 नए केस सामने आए।
  • यहां मरने वालों की संख्या अब 2 लाख 28 हजार 626 हो चुकी है। अमेरिका में सबसे ज्यादा मामले और सबसे ज्यादा मौतें हुई हैं। बुधवार को करीब 88 हजार संक्रमित मिले थे। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प का दावा है कि ज्यादा टेस्टिंग की वजह से ज्यादा मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। 50 में से 48 राज्यों में केस बढ़ रहे हैं।

गिरावट के साथ बंद हुआ भारतीय बाजार

सुबह बीएसई सेंसेक्स 29.97 अंक ऊपर 39,779.82 पर और निफ्टी 7.65 अंक ऊपर 11,678.45 पर खुला था।
सुबह बीएसई सेंसेक्स 29.97 अंक ऊपर 39,779.82 पर और निफ्टी 7.65 अंक ऊपर 11,678.45 पर खुला था।
  • कारोबारी हफ्ते के आखिरी दिन बीएसई सेंसेक्स 135.78 अंक नीचे 39,614.07 पर और निफ्टी 28.40 अंक नीचे 11,642.40 पर बंद हुआ है। आज बाजार की गिरावट को बैंकिंग और ऑटो शेयरों ने लीड किया। निफ्टी बैंक इंडेक्स 191अंक नीचे बंद हुआ है। ऑटो इंडेक्स में भी 1.13% की गिरावट देखने को मिली। शुक्रवार को आईटी और मेटल इंडेक्स बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए हैं।
  • निफ्टी में भारती एयरटेल का शेयर 4% नीचे बंद हुआ है। हीरो मोटोकॉर्प का शेयर भी 3% नीचे बंद हुआ है। बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के शेयर भी 3% की गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए हैं। जबकि, अदानी पोर्ट का शेयर 4% की बढ़त के साथ बंद हुआ। सरकारी कंपनी बीपीसीएल और कोल इंडिया के शेयर में भी 3-3 फीसदी की बढ़त देखने को मिली। सुबह बीएसई सेंसेक्स 29.97 अंक ऊपर 39,779.82 पर और निफ्टी 7.65 अंक ऊपर 11,678.45 पर खुला था।
