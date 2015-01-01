पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में दी जानकारी:यूनियन बैंक की बोर्ड बैठक 25 नवंबर को, फंड जुटाने के लिए ली जा सकती है शेयरहोल्डर्स की मंजूरी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया को चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही में 517 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ हुआ है।
  • पब्लिक ऑफरिंग, राइट्स इश्यू समेत कई तरीकों से जुटाया जा सकता है फंड
  • महामारी के कारण बफर को मजबूत बनाने के लिए बैंक जुटा रहे हैं फंड

सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के बैंकों में शुमार यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की 25 नवंबर को बैठक होगी। इस बैठक में विभिन्न तरीकों से फंड जुटाने के लिए शेयरहोल्डर्स की मंजूरी लेने पर विचार किया जा रहा है। बैंक ने रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में यह जानकारी दी है।

इन तरीकों से जुटाया जा सकता है फंड

रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग के मुताबिक, यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया पब्लिक ऑफरिंग, राइट्स इश्यू, प्राइवेट प्लेसमेंट, क्वालिफाइड इंस्टीट्यूशंस प्लेसमेंट, सरकार को प्रिफरेंशियल अलॉटमेंट और अन्य तरीकों से फंड जुटाने की योजना बना रहा है। हालांकि, रेगुलेटरी अप्रूवल के बाद ही फंड जुटाने वाले तरीके अपनाए जाएंगे। महामारी को देखते हुए अपने बफर को मजबूत बनाने के लिए कई सरकारी और प्राइवेट बैंक फंड जुटाने की योजना बना रहे हैं। वहीं, कई बैंकों ने फंड जुटा लिया है।

शेयर प्राइस में स्थिरता का माहौल

बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की बैठक की जानकारी सामने आने के बाद बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के शेयरों में स्थिरता का माहौल बना हुआ है। BSE में सुबह 11.55 बजे बैंक का शेयर बिना किसी बदलाव के 25.55 रुपए प्रति यूनिट पर कारोबार कर रहा है। शुक्रवार को भी बैंक का शेयर 25.55 रुपए प्रति यूनिट पर बंद हुआ था।

दूसरी तिमाही में बैंक को 517 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ

यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया को चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही में 517 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ हुआ है। पिछली तिमाही के मुकाबले लाभ में 55.3% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अप्रैल-जून 2020 तिमाही में बैंक को 333 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ हुआ था। दूसरी तिमाही में बैंक की शुद्ध ब्याज आय 6.1% बढ़कर 6,293 करोड़ रुपए रही है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में शुद्ध ब्याज आय 5,934 करोड़ रुपए थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिन में जिस राजबाड़ा पर भीड़ लगी थी, रात 10 बजे के बाद वहां सन्नाटा था - इंदौर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें