UAE सरकार ने बदला कानून:अब विदेशी नागरिकों को 100% मिलेगा मालिकाना हक, लोकल पार्टनर की जरूरत नहीं

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नए निर्णय के मुताबिक अब वहाँ व्यवसाय कर रहे विदेशी नागरिकों को पूरी ओनरशिप की अनुमति दे दी गई है
  • टाटा ग्रुप दुबई और अन्य जगहों पर अपने गहनों और घड़ी ब्रांड्स तनिष्क और टाइटन का कई स्टोर खोल रहा है।

संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) की सरकार ने कोरोना से निपटने के लिए अपने कानून में बदलाव कर दिया है। नए निर्णय के मुताबिक अब वहाँ व्यवसाय कर रहे विदेशी नागरिकों को पूरी ओनरशिप की अनुमति दे दी गई है। इससे वहाँ पिछले दो से तीन वर्षों से जमीनी स्तर पर जारी विकास में वृद्धि होने वाली है। संशोधित कानून 1 दिसंबर से प्रभावी होगा।

यूएई नागरिक के सपोर्ट के बिना कर सकते हैं बिजनेस

वहाँ की सरकार द्वारा जारी नए आदेश के बाद कोई विदेशी नागरिक बिना किसी रोक-टोक और UAE नागरिक के सपोर्ट से अपना व्यापार शुरू कर सकेगा। क्योंकि इस देश में निवेश उन सभी क्षेत्रों से ज्यादा आ रहे हैं जहां विदेशियों को पूर्ण मालिकाना हक दिया गया है। भारत का 113 बिलियन डॉलर वाला टाटा समूह भी पूरे मालिकाना वाली सहायक कंपनी के माध्यम से दुबई और अन्य जगहों पर अपने गहनों और घड़ी ब्रांड्स तनिष्क और टाइटन का कई स्टोर खोल रहा है।

टाइटन को होगा फायदा

टाइटन कंपनी लिमिटेड के इंटरनेशनल बिजनेस डिवीजन के मुख्य परिचालन अधिकारी (COO) कुरुविला मार्कोस ने कहा कि कंपनी द्वारा संचालित आउट्लेट ग्राहकों को टाइटन की सीधी पहुँच प्रदान करता है। साथ ही ऑपरेशन की हकीकत को बेहतर ढंग से समझने में मदद करता है। टाइटन की इस वर्ष में 10 से अधिक स्टैंडअलोन आउटलेट खोलने की योजना है। अपने आप में यह काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। क्योंकि रिटेल ही एक ऐसा क्षेत्र रहा है जहां लोकल स्पान्सरशिप को अलग रूप में देखा गया था।

टेस्ला ने 2017 की शुरुआत में दुबई में कदम रखा था

इससे पहले टेस्ला ने 2017 की शुरुआत में दुबई में कदम रखा और अपनी बिक्री तथा सर्विसिंग ऑपरेशन के माध्यम से रिटेल का पूरा माहौल ही बदल दिया। एपल ने भी अपने स्टोर कुछ इसी तर्ज पर खोले थे।टाटा समूह अपने रिटेल क्षेत्र में तनिष्क और टाइटन ब्रांड के साथ संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में पूर्ण मालिकाना हक वाली दुकानों के साथ आगे बढ़ रहा है। रिटेल सेक्टर नए विदेशी ओनरशिप नियमों में संशोधन के प्रभाव में आने के साथ सबसे बड़ा बदलाव देखने की ओर अग्रसर है।

क्रांतिकारी फैसला है

लुलु ग्रुप के चेयरमैन यूसुफाली एम. ए. ने नए फैसले को क्रांतिकारी बताया है और कहा है कि इसके दूरगामी परिणाम होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था नए तरीकों की तलाश कर रही है। महामारी द्वारा उत्पन्न चुनौतियों से उबरने की कोशिश कर रही है। मुझे यकीन है कि यह नया कानून मौजूदा और साथ ही साथ आगामी व्यवसायों में मदद करेगा। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि कोई भी कदम जो आसानी से व्यापार करने में मदद करता है, यह भी सुनिश्चित करता है कि विकास के अगले दौर को किकस्टार्ट किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि इस देश ने एक बार फिर आसानी से कारोबार करने के लिए एक बेंचमार्क सेट किया है जो ग्रोथ के अगले राउन्ड को पुश करेगा।

क्या बदलाव हुए हैं

सोमवार को घोषित नए फरमान ने बिजनेस वाली कंपनियों पर 2015 के UAE फेडरल लॉ नंबर 2 में संशोधन किया है। अब विदेशियों की ओनरशिप वाली कंपनियों को किसी UAE नेशनल के शेयरधारक को पार्टनर बनाने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। इस प्रकार ऑनशोर कंपनियों (onshore companies) को पूर्ण विदेशी ओनरशिप प्रदान कर दिया गया है।

  • अब कोई भी विदेशी अपना व्यवसाय पूरी तरह से उन कंपनियों के साथ स्थापित कर सकता है, जिनके पास यह संशोधित कानून आने के बाद इसका पालन करने के लिए अधिकतम एक वर्ष का समय है।
  • इसे कैबिनेट के अनुसार बढ़ाया जा सकता है, जो मिनिस्टर ऑफ ईकोनॉमी द्वारा प्रस्तावित होगा।

एक साल का समय दिया गया है

ITL कॉसमॉस के चेयरमैन राम बक्सानी के अनुसार, विदेशी स्वामित्व पर स्थिति में संशोधन के लिए एक साल का समय दिया है, इसका मतलब है कि यह मौजूदा व्यवसायों पर लागू होता है। लेकिन कानून जो कुछ भी करेगा वह असीमित रूप से नए व्यवसायों को आकर्षित करेगा। केवल एक जगह अस्पष्टता दिख रही है और वह है नॉन-फ्रीहोल्ड क्षेत्रों में रियल एस्टेट के स्वामित्व पर।

एफडीआई का 2018 का कानून रद्द

इस नए आदेश ने प्रत्यक्ष विदेशी निवेश (FDI) पर यूएई फेडरल लॉ नंबर 19 के 2018 को रद्द कर दिया है। इसने एक ऐसा तंत्र दिया है जिसके तहत विदेशी शेयरधारक अब UAE की जमीन वाली कंपनी के 100% शेयरों के मालिक हो सकते हैं। केर्नी मिडल ईस्ट में नेशनल ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन इंस्टीट्यूट के पार्टनर रुडॉल्फ लोहमेयेर के अनुसार, "यह नया परिवर्तन निस्संदेह देश के FDI आकर्षण को और बढ़ाएगा। UAE के एक प्रमुख शेयरधारक या एजेंट की आवश्यकता को हटाने का प्रावधान अब UAE में आने वाले संभावित निवेशकों का विस्तार करेगा और समय के साथ निवेश और भी खींचेगा।

कई बिजनेस नियंत्रण के लिए आगे बढ़ रहे हैं

एस्टर डीएम हेल्थकेयर के आजाद मूपेन ने इस साल की शुरुआत में अपने स्थानीय स्पांसर के शेयरों को वापस खरीद लिया। हेल्थकेयर के अलावा कुछ रिटेल फेसिंग बिज़नेस भी अपने UAE ऑपरेशंस पर 100% नियंत्रण रखने के लिए तेजी से आगे बढ़े हैं। पूर्ण विदेशी ओनरशिप की अनुमति देने के फैसले के बाद देश में दूरगामी परिवर्तन होंगे और ये कंपनियां स्टॉक मार्केट में लिस्ट होने पर विचार कर सकती हैं। 30% शेयर होल्डिंग के बजाय कंपनियां अब प्रमोटर्स की हिस्सेदारी का 70 फीसदी हिस्सा जारी करके IPO के लिए जा सकती हैं।

इसके साथ लोकल लाइसेन्स वाले बिजनेस, जो लिस्ट होना चाहते हैं उन्हें और भी लचीलापन का मौका मिल सकता है। 30 से 70% तक ऊपरी सीमा फिक्स करना उनके लिए एक निर्णायक कदम साबित होने वाला है।

तीन क्षेत्रों पर सरकार का फोकस

सरकार ने तीन प्रमुख क्षेत्रों - मैन्युफैक्चरिंग, सेवाओं और कृषि पर अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को दर्शाया है, जहां वह अधिक व्यवसायों को निवेश करते देखना चाहती है। यह वह क्षेत्र है जिसे 'पॉजिटिव लिस्ट' कहा गया है। आस्क पंकज नामक एक टैक्स कंसल्टेंसी के संस्थापक पंकज एस जैन ने कहा कि यह फैसला उन शर्तों को पूरा करने के लिए (न्यूनतम पूंजी आवश्यकताओं के अलावा) एक दायरा सेट करता है। इनमें सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी (आईटी) में निवेश से संबंधित शर्तें, रिसर्च और विकास में योगदान, विशिष्ट मंजूरी प्राप्त करने और कुछ लाइसेंस प्राप्त गतिविधियों के लिए जरूरतों को पूरा करने की आवश्यकता शामिल है।

मैन्युफैक्चरिंग के लिए कम से कम 20 लाख दिरहम का निवेश

मैन्युफैक्चरिंग के लिए न्यूनतम निवेश 2 मिलियन दिरहम, खेल उद्योगों में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग के लिए 3 मिलियन दिरहम, मेटल और मेडिकल उपकरणों के निर्माण के लिए 20 मिलियन दिरहम और स्वास्थ्य सेवा के लिए 10 करोड़ दिरहम के निवेश को तय किया गया है।

