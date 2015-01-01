पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

US इलेक्शन का क्रूड पर असर:अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में बिडेन की जीत के बाद अब 45-55 डॉलर प्रति बैरल के दायरे में पहुंच सकता है US क्रूड

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
बिडेन ने सरकारी जल और थल क्षेत्र में नई ड्रिलिंग को इजाजत नहीं देने और कार्बन-मुक्त भविष्य बनाने का वादा किया है
  • हाइड्रोलिक फ्रैक्चरिंग पर सख्त रेगुलेशन से उत्पादन घट सकता है
  • अभी करीब 38 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर ट्रेड कर रहा है WTI

अमेरिका में जो बिडेन का राष्ट्रपति बनना US ऑयल एंड गैस उत्पादकों के लिए सकारात्मक रह सकता है। इसका कारण यह है कि हाइड्रोलिक फ्रैक्चरिंग पर सख्त रेगुलेशन से उत्पादन घट सकता है। मोतीलाल ओसवाल फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेज ने बुधवार को कहा कि उत्पादन घटने की आशंका से अमेरिकी क्रूड वेस्ट टेक्सास इंटरमीडिएट (WTI) अगले कुछ महीने में 45-55 डॉलर प्रति बैरल के दायरे में पहुंच सकता है। WTI अभी करीब 38 डॉलर पर ट्रेड कर रहा है।

बिडेन ने सरकारी जल और थल क्षेत्र में नई ड्रिलिंग को इजाजत नहीं देने और कार्बन-मुक्त भविष्य बनाने का वादा किया है। ब्रोकरेज कंपनी ने कहा कि यदि वह वादे पर आगे बढ़ते हैं, तो 2025 तक US ऑयल प्रोडक्शन रोजाना 20 लाख बैरल तक घट सकता है। ट्रंप के रेगुलेटरी एजेंडे में पाइपलाइंस और अन्य एनर्जी इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के लिए आसान परमिटिंग पर जोर था, हालांकि बड़ी परियोजना के मामले में उन्हें बहुत कम सफलता मिली।

डैकोटा एक्सेस को नया परमिट देने से इंकार कर सकते हैं बिडेन

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बिडेन डैकोटा एक्सेस को नया परमिट देने से इंकार कर सकते हैं। इससे 3 लाख बैरल रोजाना तक की बंद पड़ी बक्कन आपूर्ति के फिर से शुरू होने पर ग्रहण लग सकता है और टेकअवे कैपेसिटी 11.5 बैरल रोजाना पर सीमित हो सकती है। पिछले करीब 3 महीने में टेक्सास और न्यू मेक्सिको के परमियमन बेसिन में स्थित अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े ऑयल फील्ड में फेडरल परमिटिंग में करीब 80 फीसदी बढ़ोतरी देखी गई थी।

वेनेजुएला और ईरान पर से प्रतिबंध हटे, तो घटकर 35 डॉलर पर आ सकता है WTI

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि बिडेन की जीत से शेल उत्पादन की लागत बढ़ सकती है और डॉलर कमजोर हो सकता है। हालांकि इसकी उल्टी संभावना यह भी है कि यदि वेनेजुएला और ईरान पर से प्रतिबंध हटाए जाते हैं, तो वे फिर से एक बड़े तेल निर्यातक बन सकते हैं। इससे 3 बड़े ऑयल प्रॉड्यूसर में उत्पादन की होड़ शुरू हो सकती है, जिससे बाजार में तेल की आपूर्ति बढ़ सकती है और कीमत पर गिरावट का दबाव बन सकता है। यदि ऐसा हुआ तो क्रूड 35 डॉलर प्रति बैरल तक नीचे आ सकता है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ पार करने वाला पहला देश बना, महामारी की तीसरी लहर की चपेट में - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

