गिरावट:अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजों में स्थिति साफ न होने के कारण क्रूड ऑयल की कीमतें 1% से ज्यादा गिरी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अमेरिकी वेस्ट टेक्सास इंटरमीडिएट (WTI) क्रूड वायदा 1.53% नीचे फिसलकर 38.55 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर पहुंच गया
  • ब्रेंट क्रूड फ्यूचर्स 64 सेंट या 1.55% गिरकर 40.59 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर आ गया

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजों का असर ग्लोबल मार्केट पर भी पड़ा है। जो बाइडन की बढ़त से एक ओर अमेरिकी करेंसी मजबूत हुआ है तो दूसरी ओर क्रूड ऑयल की कीमतों में गिरावट देखने को मिली है। अभी तक के नतीजों के आधार पर जानकारों का मानना है कि डेमोक्रेट्स की बढ़त जरूर है लेकिन सीनेट पर रिपब्लिकन पार्टी का कब्जा बरकरार रहने की संभावना है। इससे अमेरिका में बड़े राहत पैकेज के ऐलान के आसार कम होते नजर आ रहे हैं।

क्रूड ऑयल की कीमतों में गिरावट

इन्हीं खबरों के चलते अमेरिकी वेस्ट टेक्सास इंटरमीडिएट (WTI) क्रूड वायदा 60 सेंट या 1.53% नीचे फिसलकर 38.55 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर पहुंच गया। जबकि ब्रेंट क्रूड फ्यूचर्स 64 सेंट या 1.55% गिरकर 40.59 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर आ गया। इससे पहले बुधवार को दोनों कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लगभग 4% ऊपर उछले थे। दूसरी ओर, एमसीएक्स पर कच्चे तेल का नवंबर वायदा फ्लैट 2,895 रुपए प्रति बैरल पर आ गया है।

आगे भी उतार-चढ़ाव की स्थिति बनी रहेगी

अमेरिकी चुनाव की वर्तमान स्थिति पर RBC कैपिटल ने कहा कि यदि नतीजों के लेकर मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचता है और दोबारा गणना की स्थिति बनती है, तो आने वाले हफ्तों में कीमतों में उतार-चढ़ाव देखने को मिल सकता है। दरअसल, अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनावों की अब तक हुई वोटों की गिनती में जो बाइडेन आगे चल रहे हैं। बाइडेन को 264 इलेक्टोरल वोट मिले हैं। इसके मुकाबले डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के खाते में 214 इलेक्टोरल वोट आए हैं। लेकिन, ट्रम्प ने चुनाव में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है, जिससे अंतिम नतीजे आने में देरी हो सकती है।

वहीं, आस्ट्रेलिया स्थित कॉमनवेल्थ बैंक के विश्लेषक विवेक धर ने कहा कि अमेरिकी डॉलर में उतार-चढ़ाव से कच्चे तेल की कीमतें कुछ दिनों तक अस्थिर रहेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि तेल की कीमतें आमतौर पर अमेरिकी डॉलर में मजबूती आने से गिरती हैं, क्योंकि डॉलर में कच्चे तेल की कीमत विदेशी खरीदारों के लिए महंगी हो जाती है।

