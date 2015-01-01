पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

US की GDP में भारी उछाल:सितंबर तिमाही में आर्थिक विकास दर रिकॉर्ड 33.1% रही, 1947 के बाद सबसे ऊंची तिमाही विकास दर

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमेरिका के वाणिज्य मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को कहा कि GDP की विकास दर पहले अनुमान के बराबर रही है, हालांकि कुछ कंपोनेंट की विकास दर में बदलाव किया गया है।
  • कोरोना संक्रमण की नई लहर से दिसंबर तिमाही की विकास दर में भारी गिरावट की आशंका
  • कुछ अर्थशास्त्री अगले साल की पहली तिमाही में फिर से अमेरिका के मंदी का डर जता रहे

अमेरिका की आर्थिक विकास दर सितंबर तिमाही में रिकॉर्ड 33.1% रही। यह एक महीने पहले जारी किए गए पहले अनुमान के बराबर ही है। हालांकि, कोरोना संक्रमण की नई लहर से दिसंबर तिमाही की विकास दर में भारी गिरावट की आशंका है। कुछ अर्थशास्त्री तो दूसरी बार इकोनॉमी के मंदी में फंसने की भी आशंका जता रहे हैं।

अमेरिका के वाणिज्य मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को कहा कि GDP की विकास दर पहले अनुमान के बराबर रही है, हालांकि कुछ कंपोनेंट की विकास दर में बदलाव किया गया है। बिजनेस इन्वेस्टमेंट, हाउसिंग और एक्सपोर्ट में पहले अनुमान के मुकाबले ज्यादा तेज बढ़ोतरी हुई है। जबकि स्टेट और लोकल गवर्नमेंट स्पेंडिंग, बिजनेस इनवेंट्रीज और कंज्यूमर स्पेंडिंग का प्रदर्शन पहले अनुमान के मुकाबले खराब रहा है।

पहली छमाही में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई नहीं हुई

तिमाही-दर-तिमाही आधार पर दर्ज की गई 33.1% की विकास दर 1947 के बाद सबसे तेज तिमाही विकास दर है। इससे पहले 1950 में रिकॉर्ड 16.7% विकास दर्ज की गया था। GDP में इतनी भारी बढ़ोतरी के बाद भी साल की पहली छमाही में जो नुकसान हुआ, वह पूरी तरह से हासिल नहीं हो पाया है।

दूसरी तिमाही में रिकॉर्ड 31.4% की दर से गिरी थी GDP

मार्च तिमाही में अमेरिकी की GDP में 5% के एनुअल रेट से गिरावट आई थी। इसके बाद इकोनॉमी में रिकॉर्ड 31.4% गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी। अर्थशास्त्रियों को अक्टूबर-दिसंबर तिमाही में विकास दर में भारी गिरावट की आशंका है। कुछ अर्थशास्त्री तो यह भी कह रहे हैं कि अगले साल की पहली तिमाही में अमेरिका फिर से मंदी में फंस सकता है।

