बाजार में कोरोना वैक्सिन का स्वागत:कोविड-19 वैक्सिन की खबर पर अमेरिकी बाजार ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, डाऊजोंस 1,200 अंकों से ज्यादा उछला

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
लॉकडाउन, यात्रा पाबंदियों और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की मार झेल रहे शेयरों में भारी उछाल देखा गया
  • डाऊजोंस करीब 5% उछलकर 29,633 पर पहुंचा, यह 12 फरवरी के क्लोजिंग रिकॉर्ड 29,551,42 से ऊपर है
  • ओपनिंग के करीब आधे घंटे बाद S&P 500 इंडेक्स 3% उछलकर 3,615.71 पर पहुंचा, जो 2 सितंबर के क्लोजिंग रिकॉर्ड से ऊपर है
  • नैसडाक कंपोजिट इंडेक्स नए रिकॉर्ड को छूने के बाद थोड़ा नीचे उतरा और 0.7% तेजी के साथ 11,976.95 पर ट्र्रेड कर रहा था

फाइजर और बायोएनटेक के कोरोनावायरस वैक्सिन की खबर पर अमेरिकी शेयर बाजार में सोमवार को भारी तेजी दर्ज की गई। फार्मा कंपनी फाइजर ने कहा है कि शुरुआती आंकड़े बताते हैं कि उसका कोरोनावायरस वैक्सिन प्रभावी लग रहा है। अमेरिका के समय के मुताबिक सुबह 9.43 बजे डाऊजोंस करीब 5 फीसदी उछलकर 29,633 पर ट्रेड कर रहा था। यह 12 फरवरी के क्लोजिंग रिकॉर्ड 29,551,42 से ऊपर है।

फाइजर और बायोएनटेक के वैक्सिन से 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा लोगों के कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण से बचने की खबर पर अमेरिकी बाजार के S&P 500 और डाऊजोंस इंडस्ट्रियल एवरेज ऐतिहासिक ऊच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गए। बाजार खुलने के करीब आधे घंटे बाद S&P 500 इंडेक्स 3 फीसदी उछलकर 3,615.71 पर ट्रेड कर रहा था, जो 2 सितंबर के क्लोजिंग रिकॉर्ड से ऊपर है। वहीं टेक हैवी नैसडाक कंपोजिट इंडेक्स नए रिकॉर्ड को छूने के बाद थोड़ा नीचे उतरा और 0.7 फीसदी तेजी के साथ 11,976.95 पर ट्र्रेड कर रहा था।

अमेरिकन एयरलाइंस ग्रुप इंक और कार्निवाल कॉरपोरेशन के शेयरों 22% से ज्यादा उछले

अमेरिकन एयरलाइंस ग्रुप इंक और कार्निवाल कॉरपोरेशन के शेयरों में 22 फीसदी से ज्यादा उछाल दर्ज किया गया। वहीं स्टे एट होम कंपनी जूम वीडियो कम्युनिकेशंस इंक और पेलोटोन इंटेरेक्टिव इंक के शेयरों में कम से कम 18 फीसदी गिरावट दर्ज की गई। निवेशकों में उम्मीद बंधी है कि अब स्थिति सामान्य हो जाएगी।

फाइजर के शेयरों में 7% तेजी

पिछले कुछ महीनों से लॉकडाउन, यात्रा पाबंदियों और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की मार झेल रहे शेयरों में भारी उछाल देखा गया। इसी तरह से महामारी के दौरान सेफ हैवन समझे जा रहे शेयरों में भारी गिरावट दिखी। फाइजर के शेयरों में 7 फीसदी तेजी देखी गई।

