पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Used Car Website Cars24 Joined The Unicorn Club New Funding Ups The Valuation To Over 1 Billion Dollars

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नया यूनिकॉर्न:कार्स24 यूनीकॉर्न क्लब में हुई शामिल, नई फंडिंग ने कंपनी के वैल्यूएशन को 1 अरब डॉलर के पार पहुंचाया

नई दिल्ली25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
​​​​​​​सिकोइया कैपिटल के पूर्व इन्वेस्टमेंट एनालिस्ट विक्रम चोपड़ा को अपनी कार बेचने में भारी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी थी, जिसके बाद उनके मन में कार्स24 स्थापित करने का विचार आया था
  • रूसी मूल के यूरी मिल्नर की निवेश कंपनी DST ग्लोबल ने 20 करोड़ डॉलर का निवेश किया
  • नए निवेश के बाद 5 साल पहले स्थापित कंपनी में कुल निवेश बढ़कर दोगुना हो गया

यूज्ड कार के कारोबार से जुड़ा गुड़गांव का ऑनलाइन मार्केटप्लेस कार्स24 सर्विसेज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड देश के यूनिकॉर्न क्लब में शामिल होने वाला नया नाम है। नई फंडिंग के बाद कंपनी का वैल्युएशन 1 अरब डॉलर से ज्यादा हो गया है। नए राउंड के तहत रूस में जन्मे अरबपति यूरी मिल्नर की निवेश कंपनी DST ग्लोबल ने 20 करोड़ डॉलर का निवेश किया है।

नए निवेश के बाद 5 साल पहले स्थापित कंपनी में हुआ कुल निवेश बढ़कर दोगुना हो गया है। कंपनी के CEO और को-फाउंडर विक्रम चोपड़ा पहले सिकोइया कैपिटल में एक इन्वेस्टमेंट एनालिस्ट थे। दुनिया की सबसे प्रमुख वेंचर कैपिटल कंपनियों में से एक सिकोइया कैपिटल अब कार्स24 में एक निवेशक भी है।

कार बेचने में परेशानी के कारण चोपड़ा ने मित्र को कार दे दी थी

चोपड़ा ने कहा कि कार्स24 स्थापित करने का विचार तब आया, जब कुछ समय के लिए अमेरिका जाने से पहले उन्हें अपनी कार को बेचने में भारी कठिनाई का सामना करना पड़ा। परेशानियों के कारण आखिरकार उन्होंने अपनी कार अपने एक मित्र को दे दी। जब कोई नई कंपनी 1 अरब डॉलर का वैल्युएशन हासिल करती है, तो उसे यूनिकॉर्न कहा जाता है।

इस कारोबारी साल में कंपनी का रेवेन्य 60 करोड़ डॉलर रह सकता है

इस साल के मध्य में कार्स24 की बिक्री प्री-लॉकडाउन स्तर के मुकाबले 20 फीसदी बढ़ गई। चोपड़ा ने कहा कि उसके बाद से कंपनी के वेबसाइट पर ट्रैफिक नहीं घटा है। इस कारोबारी साल में कंपनी का रेवेन्य 60 करोड़ डॉलर रह सकता है।

DST ग्लोबल ने कई विख्यात कंपनियों में निवेशक है

कंपनी की नई निवेशक हांगकांग की कंपनी DST ग्लोबल अमेरिका की फेसबुक इंक और वॉट्सऐप तथा चीन की अलीबाबा ग्रुप होल्डिंग की भी शुरुआती निवेशक रही है। भारत में उसने फ्लिपकार्ट में निवेश किया है। DST के दुबई में तैनात मैनेजिंग पार्टनर राहुल मेहता ने कहा कि कार्स24 की खास बात यह है कि वह कई चरणों को हैंडल करने में सक्षम है, जिनमें कार का रिमोट इंस्पेक्शन भी शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का पुलिस से सवाल- कोई सरकार की बात न माने, तो उस पर राजद्रोह की धारा लगाएंगे? - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें