  Hindi News
  Business
  • Uttar Pradesh Became The Preferred State For Investment For Companies Worldwide; 45,000 Crore Will Be Invested; 1.35 Lakhs Will Get Employment

मुस्कुराइए आप यूपी में हैं:दुनियाभर की कंपनियों के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश बना निवेश के लिए पसंदीदा राज्य; 45000 करोड़ का होगा निवेश; 1.35 लाख को मिलेगा रोजगार

5 मिनट पहले
  • यूपी में यह निवेश जापान, अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, कनाडा, जर्मनी, दक्षिण कोरिया समेत करीब 10 देशों की कंपनियां करेंगी
  • इंडस्ट्रियल डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी ने प्रोजेक्ट के लिए 426 एकड़ जमीन भी आवंटित कर दिया है

कोरोना संकट के दौरान भी योगी सरकार वित्तीय व्यवस्था ठीक करने में लगी रही। इस दौरान राज्य सरकार 45,000 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश लाने में सफल रही है। जल्द ही ये कंपनियां निवेश की प्रक्रिया को आगे बढ़ाएंगी। यूपी में यह निवेश जापान, अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, कनाडा, जर्मनी, दक्षिण कोरिया समेत करीब 10 देशों की कंपनियां करेंगी। इन देशों की कई दिग्गज कंपनियां यूपी में पैसे लगाएगी।

1.35 लाख लोगों को रोजगारइंडस्ट्रियल डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी ने (IDA) प्रोजेक्ट के लिए 426 एकड़ जमीन (326 प्लॉट) भी आवंटित कर दिया है। इस निवेश से 1.35 लोगों के लिए रोजगार के मौके बनेंगे। यूपी सरकार में अवस्थापना एवं औद्योगिक विकास (IIDC) आयुक्त आलोक टंडन ने बताया कि पिछले 6 महीने में उत्तर प्रदेश के औद्योगिक विकास प्राधिकरणों ने निवेश परियोजनाओं के लिए लगभग 426 एकड़ आवंटित किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा किए गए प्रमुख सुधारों में से एक, भारत के सबसे बड़े डिजिटल सिंगल विंडो पोर्टल 'निवेश मित्र' का कार्यान्वयन है, जिसके जरिये उद्यमियों को लगभग 166 सेवाएं दी जाती हैं।

ये कंपनियां करेंगी यूपी में निवेश

आईडीए ने जिन लोगों को आवंटन दिया है, उसमें हीरानंदानी ग्रुप, सूर्या ग्लोबल, हिंदुस्तान यूनीलीवर, एमजी कैप्सूल, केश पैकेजिंग माउंटेन व्यू टैक्नोलॉजीज शामिल हैं। इनमें हीरानंदानी ग्रुप ग्रेटर नोएडा में 750 करोड़ से डेटा सेंटर बनाएगी। ब्रिटानिया इंडस्ट्रीज 300 करोड़ से इंटीग्रेटेड फूड प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट लगाएगी। एसोसिएटेड ब्रिटिश फूड पीएलसी (एबी मौरी) खमीर मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग में 750 करोड़ का निवेश करेगी। डिक्सन टेक्नालॉजीस कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स में 200 करोड़ लगाएगी। पेप्सिको उत्तर प्रदेश में 814 करोड़ रु का निवेश करेगी।वेलिक्स (जर्मनी) फुटवियर निर्माण में 300 करोड़ का निवेश करेगी और सूर्या ग्लोबल फ्लेक्सी फिल्म्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड भी यूपी में निवेश करेगी।

