SEA डाटा:2019-20 में 135 लाख टन वेजिटेबल ऑयल का आयात, लॉकडाउन के कारण यह बीते 6 साल में सबसे कम आयात

नई दिल्ली36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेल ईयर 2019-20 में 131.75 लाख टन खाद्य तेल का आयात हुआ है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में खाद्य तेल का आयात 149.13 लाख टन रहा था।
  • होटल, रेस्टोरेंट और कैफेटेरिया की मांग कम रहने से घटा आयात
  • सेफगार्ड ड्यूटी के कारण गैर खाद्य तेल के आयात में 45% की कमी

31 अक्टूबर को समाप्त हुए तेल ईयर 2019-20 में देश के वेजिटेबल ऑयल आयात में 13% की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। इस वर्ष में देश का कुल वेजिटेबल ऑयल आयात 135.25 लाख टन रहा है। यह पिछले 6 साल में सबसे कम आयात है। कोविड-19 संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए लगाए गए देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन के कारण होटल, रेस्टोरेंट और कैफेटेरिया की मांग कम रहने से कुकिंग ऑयल की मांग कम रही है। सॉल्वेंट एक्सट्रैक्टर्स एसोसिएशन (SEA) ने यह जानकारी दी है।

अक्टूबर में 12,66,784 टन वेजिटेबल ऑयल का आयात

SEA के डाटा के मुताबिक, अक्टूबर 2020 में 12,66,784 टन वेजिटेबल ऑयल (खाद्य और गैर खाद्य तेल) का आयात हुआ है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में 13,78,104 टन वेजिटेबल तेल का आयात हुआ था। तेल ईयर 2019-20 (नवंबर से अक्टूबर) के बीच 135.25 लाख टन तेल का आयात हुआ है। तेल ईयर 2018-19 में कुल 155.50 लाख टन वेजिटेबल तेल का आयात हुआ था। SEA ने अपने बयान में कहा है कि मांग और खपत में कमी का मुख्य कारण कोविड-19 है।

131.75 लाख टन खाद्य तेल का आयात

डाटा के मुताबिक, तेल ईयर 2019-20 में 131.75 लाख टन खाद्य तेल का आयात हुआ है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में खाद्य तेल का आयात 149.13 लाख टन रहा था। वहीं 2019-20 में गैर खाद्य तेल आयात 45% गिरकर 3,49,172 टन रहा है। एक साल पहले 6,36,159 टन गैर खाद्य तेल का आयात हुआ था। SEA ने कहा है कि घरेलू उत्पादन ज्यादा रहने के कारण भी गैर खाद्य तेल के आयात में कमी रही है।

रिफाइंड पामोलीन के आयात में बड़ी गिरावट

SEA के डाटा के मुताबिक, रिफाइंड पामोलीन के आयात में बड़ी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। 2019-20 में 4.21 लाख टन रिफाइंड पामोलीन का आयात हुआ है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में यह आयात 27.30 लाख टन रहा था। SEA के मुताबिक, रिफाइंड पामोलीन पर 4 सितंबर 2019 को 5% सेफगार्ड ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी। इस कारण भी आयात में गिरावट आई है। SEA के मुताबिक, सरकार ने इस साल 8 जनवरी को RBD पामोलीन को प्रतिबंधित लिस्ट में डाल दिया था। इस कारण इसका आयात भी प्रभावित हुआ है।

