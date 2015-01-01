पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Very Soon Indian Users Will Be Able To Purchase Health Insurance Through WhatsApp, Rollout Will Be Done By The End Of The Year

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वॉट्सऐप की एक और सर्विस:बहुत जल्द WhatsApp से कर सकेंगे इंश्योरेंस की खरीदारी, साल के अंत तक हो जाएगा शुरू

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लॉन्च के पहले चरण में कंपनी ने स्वास्थ्य बीमा कवर के लिए SBI जनरल के साथ साझेदारी की है।

इंस्टेंट मैसेजिंग सर्विस देने वाला वॉट्सऐप अब भारत में अपनी सर्विस विस्तार करने की तैयारी में है। वॉट्सऐप इंश्योरेंस और पेंशन जैसी सर्विस को रोलआउट करने जा रही है। कंपनी ने बुधवार को कहा कि वह भारत में अपने उपयोगकर्ताओं को वित्तीय सेवाओं तक व्यापक पहुंच उपलब्ध कराने के लिए इस साल के अंत तक किफायती स्केच-साइज स्वास्थ्य बीमा खरीदने की पेशकश करेगी।

स्केच साइज बीमा योजनाओं में खास जरूरतों पर आधारित बीमा की पेशकश की जाती है, जिनमें प्रीमियम और बीमा कवर दोनों ही कम होते हैं। इस साल के अंत तक एसबीआई जनरल के किफायती स्वास्थ्य बीमा को वॉट्सऐप के जरिए खरीदा जा सकेगा।

वॉट्सऐप इंडिया के प्रमुख अभिजीत बोस ने कहा कि वॉट्सऐप लगातार कई योजनाओं पर काम कर रहा है ताकि यह सुनिश्चित करने में मदद मिल सके कि हर व्यक्ति अपने मोबाइल डिवाइस के जरिए सबसे बुनियादी वित्तीय सेवाओं और आजीविका संबंधी सेवाओं को पा सके। हमें उम्मीद है कि इस साल के अंत तक लोग वॉट्सऐप के जरिए किफायती स्केच-साइज स्वास्थ्य बीमा खरीद सकेंगे।

लॉन्च के पहले चरण में कंपनी ने स्वास्थ्य बीमा कवर के लिए SBI जनरल के साथ साझेदारी की है। साथ ही HDFC पेंशन लॉन्च करने के लिए अपने ऐप पर राष्ट्रीय पेंशन योजना (एनपीएस) प्रोडक्ट को उपलब्ध कराने के लिए तैयार है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें