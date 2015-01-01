पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी उपलब्धि:वर्जिन हाइपरलूप ने यात्रियों के साथ पहली टेस्टिंग की, 172 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा तक पहुंची स्पीड

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
पहले सफर के दौरान पॉड में बैठे अमेरिकी कंपनी वर्जिन हापइरलूप के एक्जीक्यूटिव। फोटो क्रेडिट-ट्विटर।
  • वर्जिन ने बिना यात्री हाइपरलूप पॉड के 400 टेस्ट किए
  • अमेरिका में 2030 तक शुरू हो सकता है ऑपरेशन

रिचर्ड ब्रैनसन की कंपनी वर्जिन हाइपरलूप ने अपने हाई-स्पीड पॉड सिस्टम की यात्रियों के साथ पहली टेस्टिंग कर ली है। कंपनी ने एक बयान में कहा कि हाइपरलूप पॉड सिस्टम ने रविवार को दुनिया का पहला सफर सफलतापूर्वक किया। इस सफर में वर्जिन हाइपरलूप के चीफ टेक्नोलॉजी ऑफिसर जोश गेगल और डायरेक्टर पैसेंजर एक्सपीरियंस सारा लुचियन शामिल हुए। इस सफर में पॉड की अधिकतम स्पीड 107 मील या 172 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा रही। यह टेस्टिंग कंपनी की ओर से अमेरिका के नेवाडा राज्य के लॉस वेगास में डेवलप की गई टेस्ट साइट पर की गई।

966 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा से ज्यादा हो सकती है रफ्तार

लॉस एंजिल्स की कंपनी हाइपरलूप ने भविष्य के लिए पॉड आधारित ट्रेन सिस्टम बनाया है। यह एक वैक्यूम ट्यूब सिस्टम पर चलता है। इसकी स्पीड 600 मील या 966 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा से ज्यादा हो सकती है। पहली यात्री टेस्टिंग के मौके पर वर्जिन हाइपरलूप के चेयरमैन सुल्तान अहमद बिन सुलेयम ने कहा, '' मेरे लिए यह सौभाग्य की बात है कि मैं अपनी आंखों के सामने इतिहास बनता देख रहा हूं।''

लंबे समय से चल रही है टेस्टिंग

वर्जिन हाइपरलूप अपने पॉड आधारित यात्रा सिस्टम की लंबे समय से टेस्टिंग कर रही है। कंपनी नेवाडा साइट पर बिना यात्री इसकी करीब 400 टेस्टिंग कर चुकी है। यात्रियों के साथ पहली बार टेस्टिंग की गई है। अमेरिका में सबसे पहले न्यूयॉर्क और वॉशिंगटन के बीच हाइपरलूप ट्रेन सिस्टम चलाया जाना है। इस ट्रेन सिस्टम के चल जाने के बाद वॉशिंगटन से न्यूयॉर्क का सफर मात्र 30 मिनट में किया जा सकेगा। यह पॉड सिस्टम कमर्शियल जेट फ्लाइट से दोगुना और हाई-स्पीड ट्रेन से 4 गुना तेज है।

वर्जिन हाइपरलूप की नेवाडा स्थित टेस्टिंग साइट।
अमेरिका में 2030 तक दौड़ सकती है पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन

कंपनी इस ट्रेन सिस्टम को चलाए जाने को लेकर तेजी से काम कर रही है। 2025 तक कंपनी सेफ्टी सर्टिफिकेट ले सकती है। कंपनी की योजना 2030 तक अमेरिका में पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन चलाने की है। कनाडा का ट्रांसपॉड और स्पेन के जेलेरोस भी हाइपरलूप की तर्ज पर तेज सफर वाला सिस्टम बना रहा है।

भारत में कई रूट पर हाइपरलूप चलाने की योजना

सफर को आसान और जल्द पूरा करने के लिए भारत में भी कई रूट पर हाइपरलूप ट्रेन चलाने की योजना बनाई जा रही है। इसमें मुंबई-पुणे, बेंगलुरु सिटी से बेंगलुरु एयरपोर्ट, अमृतसर से चंडीगढ़, भोपाल से इंदौर-जबलपुर रूट शामिल हैं।

कैसे काम करता है हाइपरलूप पॉड

हाइपरलूप पॉड को खास ट्यूब्स या सुरंगों के भीतर जलाया जाता है। जिन ट्यूब्स या सुरंगों के भीतर से पॉड्स चलाया जाता है, उनमें से हवा को पूरी तरह से निकाल दिया जाता है ताकि उनके भीतर घर्षण न हो। चूंकि घर्षण रफ्तार को कम करता है, इसलिए उसकी गैर-मौजूदगी में ये पॉड वाहन 1200 किमी प्रति घंटे तक की रफ्तार से यात्रा कर सकेंगे। इन वाहनों में पहिए नहीं होते और वे खाली स्थान में तैरते हुए आगे बढ़ते हैं।

