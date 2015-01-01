पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Voltas May Increase Air Conditioner Prices By 4 Percent Due To Rise Of Input Cost

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कंपनी ने दिए संकेत:एयर कंडीशनर की कीमत 4% तक बढ़ा सकती है वोल्टास, इनपुट लागत में बढ़ोतरी का असर

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दूसरी तिमाही की शुरुआत यानी अगस्त से अब तक वोल्टास के शेयरों में 49% की बढ़ोतरी हो चुकी है।
  • इंपोर्ट ड्यूटी बढ़ने के डर से जल्द बढ़ सकती है कीमत
  • सितंबर तिमाही में ओवरऑल वॉल्यूम में 14% की ग्रोथ

देश की सबसे बड़ी एयर कंडीशनर (AC) निर्माता और टाटा ग्रुप की कंपनी वोल्टास जल्द ही AC की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी कर सकती है। कंपनी ने संकेत दिया है कि इनपुट लागत बढ़ने के कारण कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। हालांकि, कंपनी मांग में सुधार का इंतजार कर रही है। चीन के साथ हालिया तनाव के बाद इंपोर्ट ड्यूटी बढ़ने के डर के कारण कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी का फैसला जल्द लिया जा सकता है।

3-4% तक हो सकती है बढ़ोतरी

IIFL सिक्युरिटीज की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इंपोर्ट ड्यूटी बढ़ने के कारण कंपनी को घरेलू स्तर पर कच्चे माल का वैकल्पिक स्रोत तलाशना होगा। इस कारण कंपनी को 3 से 4% तक कीमत बढ़ानी होगी। ताजा तिमाही नतीजों में ब्लूस्टार और व्हर्लपूल के मुकाबले बेहतर प्रदर्शन के कारण मैनेजमेंट का भरोसा काफी मजबूत हुआ है। वित्त वर्ष 2021 की सितंबर तिमाही में वोल्टास के ओवरऑल वॉल्यूम में 14% की ग्रोथ रही है। जबकि AC सेगमेंट में 1%, कमर्शियल रेफ्रिजरेशन उत्पादों में 20% और एअर कूलर सेगमेंट में 28% की ग्रोथ रही है।

कीमत बढ़ने के बावजूद बाजार हिस्सेदारी में बढ़ोतरी की उम्मीद

कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी के बावजूद वोल्टास के मैनेजमेंट को भरोसा है कि उसकी बाजार हिस्सेदारी में बढ़ोतरी होगी। खासतौर पर रूम एयर कंडीशनर की बिक्री बढ़ेगी। अच्छी फेस्टिव मांग, गहरी डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन पहुंच और उत्पादों के विस्तार की योजना से कंपनी की ग्रोथ बेहतर रह सकती है।

अगस्त से अब तक 49% बढ़े वोल्टास के शेयर

कंपनी का यह भरोसा शेयर में भी दिखता है। दूसरी तिमाही की शुरुआत यानी अगस्त से अब तक वोल्टास के शेयरों में 49% की बढ़ोतरी हो चुकी है। हालांकि, कंपनी के पॉजीटिव आउटलुक के बावजूद ब्रोकरेज नियर-टर्म ग्रोथ को लेकर अभी भी चिंतित दिख रहे हैं। IIFL की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि पाइपलाइन में चल रहे प्रोजेक्ट के कारण मीडियम टर्म आउटलुक प्रभावित हो रहा है। साथ ही कंपनी भी नए ऑर्डर की बुकिंग को लेकर सतर्कता बरत रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद कर सकते हैं, कल भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें