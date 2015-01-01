पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्या करे सरकार:किसानों का आंदोलन सकारात्मक तरीके से खत्म कराने के लिए क्या कर सकते हैं मोदी?

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने का मतलब प्रधानमंत्री का हार मान लेना होगा, जिन्होंने कृषि क्षेत्र में सुधार करने का वादा किया था
  • आंदोलन चलता रहा तो खाद्य बाजार में अव्यवस्था फैलेगी, शहरी उपभोक्ता अलग-थलग महसूस करेंगे, इकनॉमी फिर बेपटरी हो जाएगी

किसानों का आंदोलन मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल का सबसे बड़ा राजनीतिक संकट बन सकता है। कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने का मतलब प्रधानमंत्री का हार मान लेना होगा, जिन्होंने कृषि क्षेत्र में सुधार करने का वादा किया था। लेकिन आंदोलन चलता रहा तो खाद्य बाजार में अव्यवस्था फैलेगी, शहरी उपभोक्ता अलग-थलग महसूस करेंगे और रास्ते पर लौट रही अर्थव्यवस्था फिर बेपटरी हो जाएगी।

लो ग्रोथ साइकिल से निकालना होगा

इस बात में किसी को शक नहीं कि देश को निम्न मध्यम आय वाले वर्ग से निकलने के लिए खेती को 3 पर्सेंट से कम वृद्धि दर के चक्र से निकालना होगा। ऐसे में श्रम, भूमि, उर्वरक और जल की उत्पादकता बढ़ाने के साथ ही वैश्विक कृषि निर्यात में भारत के 2 पर्सेंट हिस्से को बढ़ाने के लिए भंडारण और प्रसंस्करण के क्षेत्र में बड़े पैमाने पर निजी निवेश की जरूरत है।

बाजारों की तरफ है मोदी का झुकाव

मसला यह है कि रणनीति कौन सी अपनाई जाए: बाजारों या संस्थाओं वाली? यह पुरानी उलझन है, जिसका जिक्र अर्थशास्त्री रोनाल्ड कोस ने 1937 में किया था। मोदी का झुकाव बाजारों की तरफ है जिन्होंने देश के 11.9 करोड़ किसानों और 14.4 करोड़ खेतीहर मजदूरों और उनके परिवारों को फायदा दिलाते हुए समूचे देश को मुक्त व्यापार क्षेत्र बनाने का वादा किया है। बहुत से लोगों का मानना है कि यह कदम खेती को सरकार की तरफ से दिए जा रहे संस्थागत समर्थन की समाप्ति के लिए उठाया गया है और इससे व्यवस्था में पैदा होने वाले शून्य को भरने के लिए मुनाफाखोर कंपनियों में भागमभाग मचेगी।

आपसी बातचीत की जरूरत होगी

बीच की राह निकालने के लिए आपसी बातचीत की जरूरत होगी जिसका अभाव तब नजर आया जब सितंबर में सरकार ने संसद में प्रस्तुत कृषि विधेयकों को ध्वनिमत से पास करा लिया। कृषि सुधारों का बचाव करनेवाले भी मानते हैं कि उसके मकसद और फायदों को बेहतर तरीके से बताया जा सकता था लेकिन अब इस पर जनसंपर्क का वक्त नहीं है। अब तो संभवत: एक और कानून बनाकर ठोस रियायत दिए जाने की जरूरत है।

किसान किस बात से आंदोलित हैं

अब क्या उपाय हो सकते हैं, इसको समझने के लिए पहले यह देखना होगा कि किसान किस बात से आंदोलित हैं। खेती से जुड़ा खासतौर पर पंजाब का बहुत छोटा सा तबका सरकार के न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान और गेहूं की बिक्री पर निर्भर है और इसकी खरीदारी मंडियों में होती है। किसानों से जुड़ा एक विधेयक उनको राज्य सरकार को कोई कर या शुल्क चुकाए बिना मंडियों से बाहर अपनी पैदावार बेचने की इजाजत देता है। ऐसे किसानों को चिंता हो रही है कि मंडियों की जरूरत नहीं रह जाने पर कहीं सरकार उनकी फसल गारंटीशुदा रेट पर खरीदना बंद कर न कर दे।

किसानों का डर बेबुनियाद नहीं

उनका डर पूरी तरह बेबुनियाद नहीं है। भारतीय खाद्य निगम (FCI) के गोदाम अनाज से भरे हुए हैं। उसके पास 25 अरब डॉलर का अतिरिक्त भंडार है, जिसका कोविड-19 के बाद वाली स्थितियों में दूसरा इस्तेमाल हो सकता था। किसान यह जानते हैं और न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य के लिए कानूनी कवर चाहते हैं। सरकार 23 कृषि उत्पादों के लिए न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य का एलान करती है लेकिन कुछ राज्यों में गेहूं, चावल और कपास जैसी फसलों को छोड़कर बाकी सब के लिए बेमानी है।

MSP का बड़ा फायदा पंजाब को

पंजाब को न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य वाली व्यवस्था का बड़ा फायदा मिलता है। दिल्ली के थिंकटैंक ICRIER के एग्रीकल्चर प्रोफेसर अशोक गुलाटी के मुताबिक, यहां के 10 लाख किसान परिवारों को $1,600 डॉलर सालाना की सब्सिडी वाला खाद मिलता है और जमीन से पानी निकालने के लिए मुफ्त बिजली मिलती है। देश को भुखमरी से बचाने के लगभग आधी सदी पहले के वादे के एवज में उन्हें इन सुविधाओं के साथ न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य भी मिलता है।

बेसिक इनकम सिस्टम की जरूरत

इस सामाजिक समझौते में बदलाव जरूरी है। धान की खेती पंजाब के लिए सही नहीं है क्योंकि उसमें बहुत पानी लगता है। जमीन से पानी निकाले जाने से भूजल स्तर घट रहा है और पराली जलाने से उत्तर भारत में वायु प्रदूषण होता है। ऐसे में बाजार से समृद्धि आने का भरोसा दिलाने के लिए सरकार को उनके नुकसान से बचाव की व्यवस्था करनी होगी। यह हर राज्य के एग्री वैल्यू एडेड से बेंचमार्क की गई बुनियादी कृषि आय को सुनिश्चित कराने वाला कानून बनाकर किया जा सकता है।

प्रति एकड़ $500 हो सकती है शुरुआत

प्रति एकड़ $500 दिए जाने पर 19 करोड़ हेक्टेयर पर सालाना $95 अरब का खर्च होगा जो कोविड-19 से पहले के GDP का 3.5% होगा। यह बाजार को बिगाड़ने वाले न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य को धीरे-धीरे खत्म करने की शुरुआत हो सकती है और आगे चलकर इस पेमेंट की भरपाई अपने आप होने लगेगी। चुनौती इसका लाभ बटाईदार किसानों तक पहुंचने की होगी। यह समस्या 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले छोटे किसानों के लिए मोदी की तरफ से घोषित 80 डॉलर सालाना की इनकम सब्सिडी को बांटने में भी आई थी।

छोटे किसानों का डर दूर करे

सरकार व्यवस्थागत खामियों को दूर करने की कवायद कर सकती है। किसानों को निजी खरीदारों के साथ विवाद होने पर मामला दीवानी अदालत में ले जाने की इजाजत नहीं होना भी समस्या है। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग लॉ तब तक पॉपुलर नहीं होगा जब तक छोटे किसानों के मन से शोषण का डर दूर नहीं होगा। कृषि सुधारों के अंतिम हिस्से यानी भंडारण के सख्त नियमों को उदार बनाने से पर्याप्त भंडारण क्षमता वाले किसान संगठनों को फायदा होगा। आईआईएम के प्रोफेसर सुखपाल सिंह के मुताबिक इसका सबसे बड़ा फायदा ट्रेडिंग कंपनियों को होगा। सरकार को इस शक्ति असंतुलन पर भी सोचना चाहिए।

MSP व्यवस्था में दिलचस्पी घटाना जरूरी

भारत में कृषि सुधार सिर्फ बाजार नहीं, बल्कि बाजार और संस्थाओं, दोनों के दबदबे से परवान चढ़ेगा। राजनेताओं को ऐसी पेशकश करनी चाहिए जिससे पुरानी व्यवस्था में किसानों की दिलचस्पी घटे। मोदी के प्रेसिडेंशियल सिस्टम हिसाब से काम करने के चलते तिल का ताड़ बन गया है, लेकिन इस संकट को मौके में बदलने का रास्ता है।

