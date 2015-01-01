पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंतजार खत्म:अब आप में वॉट्सऐप से कर सकेंगे पेमेंट; NPCI ने दी भारत में UPI बेस्ड सिस्टम लॉन्च करने की इजाजत

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • इंस्टेंट मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म दो साल से भुगतान पद्धति का परीक्षण कर रहा था लेकिन प्राइवेसी को लेकर मामला अटका हुआ था।

अब आप इंस्टेंट मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म वॉट्सऐप के जरिए पेमेंट कर सकेंगे। नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NCPI) ने वॉट्सऐप को यूपीआई (UPI) बेस्ड पेमेंट सिस्टम लॉन्च करने के लिए अपनी मंजूरी दे दी है।

इंस्टेंट मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म दो साल से भुगतान पद्धति का परीक्षण कर रहा था लेकिन प्राइवेसी को लेकर मामला अटका हुआ था। फेसबुक की तरफ से लगातार भारत सरकार को वॉट्सऐप पे लॉन्च करने को लेकर बातचीत चल रही थी। हालांकि, अब इसे अप्रूवल मिल गया।

फेज वाइज होगा लाइव

नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया द्वारा गुरुवार को जारी एक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार, वॉट्सऐप को पेमेंट मॉडल को लाइव करने की अनुमति फेज वाइज मिली है। यानी कि कई अलग-अलग फेज में इसे लाइव किया जाएगा। बता दें कि इस सर्विस के शुरू होने से डिजिटल पेमेंट मार्केट में पेटीएम, गूगल पे और फोन पे को कड़ी टक्कर मिलेगी।

NCPI की विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया है कि वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सिस्टम के लिए गो लाइव का अप्रूवल दे दिया गया है। चूंकि काफी समय से वॉट्सऐप इस पर काम कर रहा था इसलिए इस सर्विस को अब जल्द ही लॉन्च कर दिया जाएगा।

200 मिलियन से भी ज्यादा यूजर्स

भारत दुनिया में सबसे बड़ा वॉट्सऐप बाजार है। भारत में वॉट्सऐप के 200 मिलियन से भी ज्यादा यूजर्स हैं। हालांकि हाल में जारी तिमाही में 300 मिलियन यूजर्स होने का अनुमान लगाया गया है। शुरुआत में कंपनी को 20 मिलियन UPI यूजर बेस की इजाजत मिली है, लेकिन बाद में इसे ग्रेडेड मैनर में इसका दायरा बढ़ाया जा सकेगा।

