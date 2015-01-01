पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई सुविधा:वॉट्सऐप ने भारत समेत दुनियाभर के यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया शॉपिंग बटन; अब सीधे चैट के जरिए कर सकेंगे खरीदारी

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर रोज 17.5 करोड़ से अधिक लोग वॉट्सऐप बिजनेस पर मैसेज करते हैं
  • 4 करोड़ से अधिक लोग हर महीने वॉट्सऐप बिजनेस कैटलॉग को चेक करते हैं

अब आप इंस्टैंट मैसेजिंग ऐप वॉट्सऐप के जरिए शॉपिंग कर सकेंगे। वॉट्सऐप ने अपने ऐप पर एक नया शॉपिंग बटन लॉन्च किया है। फेसबुक की तरफ से दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक, मंगलवार को भारत समेत दुनियाभर में वॉट्सऐप शॉपिंग बटन को रोलआउट कर दिया गया है। इसके जरिए कस्टमर्स प्रोडक्ट्स को देख सकते हैं और सिर्फ चैट के माध्यम से सीधे तौर पर इसकी खरीददारी कर सकेंगे।

यानी की नए शॉपिंग बटन के एड होने से बिजनेस अकाउंट यूजर्स अपने ग्राहकों को सीधे प्रोडक्ट का कैटलॉग चैट विंडो पर दे सकेंगे। इसे देखने के बाद यूजर्स को चैट के जरिए शॉपिंग का ऑप्शन दिया जाएगा।

नए फीचर के साथ लोग बिजनेस नाम के दाहिने साइड स्टोर फ्रंट आइकॉन को देख सकेंगे। यहां यूजर्स कैटलॉग को डिस्कवर और सर्विस के बारे में पता कर पाएंगे। वॉट्सऐप ने एक रिलीज में कहा कि पहले यूजर्स को रेडी लिस्ट को देखने के लिए बिजनेस प्रोफाइल को क्लिक करना होता था। यह बटन प्रोडक्ट की विजिबिलिटी बढ़ाने में भी सहायता करेगी। यह बिजनेस को आसान बनाने में मदद करेगी ताकि वे अपने प्रोडक्ट को डिस्क वर्ड कर पाएं जिससे उन प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री में मदद मिलेगी।

अब वॉट्सऐप से कर सकेंगे पेमेंट

अब हमेशा के लिए कर सकते हैं वॉट्सऐप ग्रुप म्यूट

वॉट्सऐप ने ईमेल जारी के जरिए कहा कि इस नई सुविधा के साथ ही यूजर्स बिजनेस नाम के ठीक सामने एक स्टोर फ्रंट आइकन देख पाएंगे। इससे यूजर्स के लिए कैटलॉग की खोज करना आसान हो जाएगा और यह देख सकेंगे कि क्या सामान या सर्विस दी जा रही हैं। इससे पहले, यूजर्स को यह देखने के लिए प्रोफेशनल्स प्रोफाइल पर क्लिक करना पड़ता था।

बटन कारोबार को अपने प्रोडक्ट की विजिबिलिटी को बढ़ाने में भी मदद करेगा। ईमेल में कहा गया है कि इससे कारोबारियों को अपने प्रोडक्ट्स की खोज करने में आसानी होगी, जिससे बिक्री बढ़ाने में मदद मिल सकती है। शॉपिंग बटन वॉइस कॉल बटन को बदल देगा। अब, यूजर्स को वॉयस या वीडियो कॉल का चयन करने के लिए कॉल बटन पर टैप करना होगा। मैसेजिंग सर्विस के तहत नया फीचर दुनिया भर में लॉन्च किया गया है।

बता दें कि वॉट्सऐप बिजनेस अकाउंट पर हर दिन 175 मिलियन से अधिक लोग मैसेज करते हैं। हर माह करीब 40 मिलियन लोग बिजनेस कैटलॉग देखते हैं। इसमें भारत में 3 मिलियन से अधिक यूजर्स शामिल हैं। इनमें करीब 3 मिलियन से ज्यादा भारतीय शामिल हैं। हालिया सर्वे के मुताबिक भारत के 76 फीसदी युवा कहते हैं कि मैं ऐसी कंपनी से व्यापार करना चाहता हूं जिससे मैसेज के जरिए आसानी से कम्युनिकेशन स्थापित किया जा सके।

