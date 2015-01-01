पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से सुविधा शुरू:भुगतान के लिए भारत में एसबीआई, एचडीएफसी बैंक समेत चार बैंकों के साथ लाइव हुआ वॉट्सऐप

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
इंस्टैंट मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म वॉट्सऐप भारत में अपने भुगतान के लिए चार बैंकों- भारतीय स्टेट बैंक, आईसीआईसीआई बैंक, एचडीएफसी बैंक और एक्सिस बैंक के साथ लाइव हो गया है। इसकी जानकारी फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी वॉट्सऐप ने एक प्रेस नोट के जरिए दी है।

भारत में अपने सबसे बड़े बाजार के रूप में गिना जाने वाला वॉट्सऐप अब अपने यूजर्स को यूनिफाइड पेमेंट इंटरफेस (UPI) आधारित भुगतान की पेशकश करेगा। बता दें कि इसे नवंबर 2020 में नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया द्वारा लाइव जाने की अनुमति दी गई थी। NPCI भारत का प्रमुख भुगतान प्रोसेसर है जो UPI संचालित करता है।

वॉट्सऐप इंडिया के प्रमुख अभिजीत बोस ने कहा कि UPI एक ट्रांसफार्मेटिव सर्विस है और हमारे पास संयुक्त रूप से अपनी डिजिटल अर्थव्यवस्था और वित्तीय समावेशन के लाभों को बड़ी संख्या में उन उपयोगकर्ताओं के लिए लाने का अवसर है, जिनकी पहले से पूरी पहुंच नहीं थी। NPCI ने वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट्स पर 20 मिलियन उपयोगकर्ताओं की कैप रखी है लेकिन समय की अवधि में इसे कम किया जाएगा।

इस साल की शुरुआत में एक उद्योग कार्यक्रम में, बोस ने वॉट्सऐप पर कई वित्तीय सेवाओं की पेशकश करके वित्तीय समावेशन को चलाने में मदद करने के लिए अपनी योजनाओं की शुरुआत की थी। भारत में वॉट्सऐप के 400 मिलियन से ज्यादा यूजर्स हैं। 2018 के बाद से वॉट्सऐप पे बीटा मोड में था जहां यह केवल एक मिलियन ग्राहकों को भुगतान की पेशकश कर रहा था।

