पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग:विप्रो ने Encore Theme में 83.4% हिस्सेदारी की खरीदारी पूरी की, अक्टूबर में हुआ था सौदा

नई दिल्ली33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विप्रो को चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही में 2,465 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ हुआ है।
  • बैंक और वित्तीय कंपनियों को क्लाउड सॉल्यूशन उपलब्ध कराती है एनकॉर थीम
  • मिडिल ईस्ट, इंडिया और एशिया-पेसेफिक में 75 प्रोजेक्ट की डिलिवरी की

IT सेवाएं देने वाली दिग्गज कंपनी विप्रो ने चेन्नई की एनकॉर थीम (Encore Theme) टेक्नोलॉजी की 83.4% हिस्सेदारी खरीदने की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली है। कंपनी ने रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में यह जानकारी दी है। विप्रो ने अक्टूबर में इस सौदे की घोषणा की थी। एनकॉर थीम वित्तीय कंपनियों को SaaS और क्लाउड सॉल्यूशन उपलब्ध कराती है। हालांकि, कंपनी ने इस सौदे की राशि की जानकारी नहीं दी है।

शेष हिस्सेदारी भी खरीदी जा सकती है

विप्रो ने रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में कहा है कि 83.4% हिस्सेदारी खरीदने की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है। शेष 16.6% हिस्सेदारी को संबंधित रेगुलेटरी मंजूरी मिलने के बाद खरीदी जा सकती है। एनकॉर थीम मिडिल ईस्ट, इंडिया और एशिया-पेसेफिक के वित्तीय संस्थानों को ट्रेड फाइनेंस सॉल्यूशन उपलब्ध कराती है। कंपनी इन क्षेत्रों में बड़े पैमाने के 75 फाइनेंस प्रोजेक्ट की डिलिवरी कर चुकी हैं। इसमें कई प्रोजेक्ट बैंकों को डिलिवर किए गए हैं। विप्रो ने अक्टूबर में कहा था कि इस अधिग्रहण से ग्लोबल स्तर पर फिनास्तरा सॉल्यूशन उपलब्ध कराने में मजबूती मिलेगी।

ऑटोमेशन कंपनी PARI को खरीदने के लिए हुए समझौता

हाल ही में विप्रो ने पुणे की प्रीशिसन ऑटोमेशन एंड रोबोटिक्स इंडिया (PARI) को खरीदने की घोषणा की है। इस संबंध में दोनों कंपनियों में समझौता हो चुका है। PARI इंडस्ट्रियल ऑटोमेशन से जुड़ी सेवाएं देती है। हालांकि, विप्रो ने इस सौदे की राशि की वैल्यू की जानकारी नहीं दी है। वित्त वर्ष 2020 में PARI का रेवेन्यू 500 करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

दूसरी तिमाही में विप्रो को 2465 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ

विप्रो को चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही में 2,465 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध लाभ हुआ है। एक साल पहले इसी तिमाही में हुए 2,552.70 करोड़ रुपए की तुलना में यह 3.40% कम है। कंपनी ने कहा कि आईटी सेवाओं से आने वाले रेवेन्यू के बारे में अनुमान है कि तीसरी तिमाही में यह 202 से 206 करोड़ डॉलर रह सकता है। इसका अर्थ यह है कि वर्तमान की तुलना में इसमें 1.5 से 3.5% की ग्रोथ होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें