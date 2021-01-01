पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेजोस इस साल CEO पद छोड़ेंगे:अमेजन बोर्ड के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष चुने गए जेफ बेजोस, रिटायर नहीं होने की बात भी कही

दुनिया के सबसे अमीर बिजनेसमैन जेफ बेजोस ने 2020 में जलवायु परिवर्तन से मुकाबले के लिए 10 अरब डॉलर (732.39 अरब रुपए) का दान किया था। (फाइल फोटो)
  • जेफ बेजोस की संपत्ति 188 अरब डॉलर है, वे दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर बिजनेसमैन हैं

अमेजन के संस्थापक जेफ बेजोस ने कहा है कि वे इस साल की तीसरी तिमाही में मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (CEO) के पद से हट जाएंगे। हालांकि, उन्होंने रिटायरमेंट की बात को खारिज किया। उनकी जगह एंडी जेसी नए CEO होंगे। बेजोस अब बोर्ड के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष चुने गए हैं।

बेजोस ने कर्मचारियों को पत्र लिखकर कंपनी में जेसी की नई भूमिका के लिए उन पर भरोसा जताया है। कहा कि वे (जेसी) एक बेहतर लीडर साबित होंगे। जेसी वर्तमान में अमेजन वेब सर्विस के प्रमुख हैं।

अब अमेजन की अहम पहल से जुड़ेंगे बेजोस
अमेजन के कर्मचारियों को भेजे लेटर में बेजोस ने कहा कि वे अमेजन की अहम पहल से जुड़े रहेंगे। अब वे परोपकारी प्रयासों की ओर ज्यादा ध्यान देंगे। इसमें डे वन फंड, बेजोस अर्थ फंड, अंतरिक्ष रिसर्च और पत्रकारिता से जुड़ी अन्य व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां शामिल हैं। बेजोस ने यह भी लिखा कि यह रिटायर होने की बात नहीं है। मैं इन संस्थानों के प्रभाव को लेकर काफी उत्साहित हूं। अपनी नई भूमिका में, पूरी ऊर्जा के साथ नए प्रोडक्ट पर ध्यान केंद्रित करूंगा।

1994 में ऑनलाइन बुक स्टोर से शुरू हुई थी अमेजन
​​​​​​​बेजोस ने साल 1994 में एक ऑनलाइन बुक स्टोर के रूप में अमेजन की शुरुआत की थी। अब यह कंपनी मेगा ऑनलाइन रिटेलर में बदल गई है। यह दुनियाभर में सभी प्रकार के प्रोडक्ट बेचती है।

बेजोस ने लिखा कि अमेजन की यात्रा करीब 27 साल पहले शुरू हुई थी। अमेजन केवल एक विचार था और इसका कोई नाम नहीं था। उस समय मुझसे सबसे ज्यादा बार यही सवाल पूछा गया था कि इंटरनेट क्या है? आज हम 13 लाख लोगों को रोजगार देते हैं। करोड़ों ग्राहकों की सेवा करते हैं और सबसे सफल कंपनी के रूप में पहचाने जाते हैं।

पिछले साल जमकर हुई कमाई
बेजोस ने यह घोषणा ऐसे समय में की है जब अमेजन ने 31 दिसंबर 2020 को समाप्त अपनी चौथी तिमाही का रिजल्ट जारी किया है। कंपनी ने 2020 के आखिरी तीन महीनों में 100 अरब डॉलर की बिक्री की है।

दान में आगे बेजोस
बेजोस ने पिछले साल सबसे बड़ा दान किया। द क्रानिकल ऑफ फिलेंथ्रॉफी की लिस्ट में पहले स्थान पर मौजूद बेजोस ने 2020 में जलवायु परिवर्तन से मुकाबले के लिए 10 अरब डॉलर (732.39 अरब रुपए) का दान दिया।​​​​​​​ जेफ बेजोस इस समय दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे अमीर बिजनेसमैन हैं। करीब एक महीने पहले उन्हें टेस्ला के सीईओ एलन मस्क ने पीछे छोड़ा था। मस्क की संपत्ति 190 अरब डॉलर है, जबकि बेजोस की 188 अरब डॉलर है।

