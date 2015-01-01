पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भास्कर ओरिजिनल:बिना लोन लिए 12 आसान EMI में कर सकते हैं स्कूल-कॉलेज फीस का भुगतान, मामूली चार्ज देना होगा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अभी यह सुविधा भारत में स्थित स्कूल-कॉलेजों के लिए ही उपलब्ध है। जल्द ही विदेश में पढ़ाई के लिए भी यह सुविधा उपलब्ध हो जाएगी।
  • स्टार्टअप ग्रेक्वेस्ट दे रहा है सालाना 15 लाख रुपए तक की फीस जमा करने का विकल्प
  • ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद 48 घंटे में जमा हो जाती है स्कूल-कॉलेज की फीस
  • इस सुविधा का लाभ लेने वाले माता-पिता को मुफ्त मिलता है 10 लाख रु. का बीमा

कोरोना काल में किसी की नौकरी चली गई है तो किसी की सैलरी में कटौती हुई है। इस कारण बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की आय प्रभावित हुई है। आय कम होने और फीस ज्यादा होने के कारण लोग अपने बच्चों को मनपसंद स्कूल-कॉलेजों में प्रवेश नहीं दिला पा रहे हैं। लेकिन आपकी यह समस्या ग्रेक्वेस्ट (GrayQuest) नाम का स्टार्टअप दूर कर सकता है। दरअसल, यह स्टार्टअप स्कूल या कॉलेजों की फीस भुगतान करने की सुविधा प्रदान करता है। इसके बाद माता-पिता या अभिभावक आसान किस्तों (EMI) में फीस का भुगतान ग्रेक्वेस्ट को कर सकते हैं।

3 से 12 किस्तों में दे सकते हैं भुगतान

ग्रेक्वेस्ट माता-पिता या अभिभावकों को 3 से 12 आसान किस्तों में भुगतान का विकल्प देता है। हालांकि, इसके लिए ग्रेक्वेस्ट फीस की राशि का 2 से 5% तक का चार्ज लेता है। इस सुविधा के लिए ग्रेक्वेस्ट ने देश के 2500 से ज्यादा शैक्षिक संस्थानों के साथ साझेदारी की है। इसमें 7 टॉप स्कूल चेन और 3 बड़े निजी विश्वविद्यालय शामिल हैं। ग्रेक्वेस्ट के फाउंडर और CEO ऋषभ मेहता ने दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में कहा कि हम अभी तक 700 से अधिक शैक्षिक संस्थानों के 3 लाख से ज्यादा छात्रों को यह सुविधा दे चुके हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि चुनिंदा शैक्षिक पार्टनर्स की ओर से जीरो इंटरेस्ट पर भी यह सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है।

सभी क्लास के बच्चों की फीस भरने की सुविधा

ऋषभ मेहता ने बताया कि यह सुविधा कक्षा 1 से लेकर कक्षा 12 तक और कॉलेज-यूनिवर्सिटी तक की फीस भरने के लिए उपलब्ध है। मेहता के मुताबिक, दाखिला होने के बाद माता-पिता या अभिभावक को ग्रेक्वेस्ट प्लेटफॉर्म पर ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होता है। रजिस्ट्रेशन में स्कूल-कॉलेज का नाम, फीस की राशि, कक्षा आदि की जानकारी देनी होती है। इसके लिए किसी भी प्रकार के डॉक्यूमेंट की आवश्यकता नहीं होती है। रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद 48 घंटे के अंदर स्कूल या कॉलेज में फीस जमा कर दी जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि मेडिकल-इंजीनियरिंग के साथ MBA जैसी शिक्षा के लिए भी यह सुविधा उपलब्ध है।

15 लाख रुपए तक की फीस जमा कर सकते हैं

मेहता ने बताया कि अधिकांश स्कूल-कॉलेज सालाना या छमाही आधार पर फीस लेते हैं। कई अभिभावक ऐसे होते हैं जो यह फीस एकमुश्त देने में असमर्थ होते हैं। हम इन अभिभावकों की ओर से स्कूल-कॉलेज को फीस का भुगतान कर देते हैं। फिर माता-पिता या अभिभावक हमें एकसमान और आसान किस्तों में फीस का भुगतान कर देते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि ग्रेक्वेस्ट 30 हजार रुपए से लेकर 15 लाख रुपए सालाना तक की फीस भुगतान करने की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराता है। मेहता ने कहा कि अभी यह सुविधा भारत में स्थित स्कूल-कॉलेजों के लिए ही उपलब्ध है। जल्द ही विदेश में पढ़ाई के लिए भी यह सुविधा उपलब्ध हो जाएगी।

NPCI ने UPI बेस्ड थर्ड पार्टी पेमेंट ऐप के ट्रांजेक्शन पर लिमिट लगाई

वॉट्सऐप की पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू:जकरबर्ग बोले- पेमेंट पर कोई चार्ज नहीं लगेगा

वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट के लिए कराना होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन, यहां जानिए स्टेप बाई स्टेप प्रोसेस​​​​​​​

पेटीएम, फोनपे, गूगल पे, अमेजन पे अब एक्सक्लूसिव QR कोड का उपयोग नहीं कर पाएंगे​​​​​​​

माता-पिता को मुफ्त मिलता है 10 लाख रुपए का बीमा

इस सेवा का लाभ लेने वालों को ग्रेक्वेस्ट की ओर से माता-पिता और छात्रों को कई प्रकार के रिवॉर्ड दिए जाते हैं। इसके तहत माता-पिता या अभिभावक को 10 लाख रुपए का बीमा मुफ्त दिया जाता है। इसके अलावा छात्रों को लर्निंग बेहतर करने के लिए कई प्रकार की अतिरिक्त गतिविधियों में शामिल होने का मौका मिलता है। इसमें फ्री कम्प्यूटर क्लास, कोडिंग क्लास, म्यूजिक क्लास, डांस क्लास, अंग्रेजी बोलने की क्लास, हेल्थ चेकअप जैसे रिवॉर्ड दिए जाते हैं। यह रिवॉर्ड ग्रेक्वेस्ट के साझेदारों की ओर से दिए जाते हैं।

बैंक लोन से सस्ते में मिलती है सुविधा

मेहता के मुताबिक, इस समय विभिन्न बैंक 7 से 16% की ब्याज दर पर एजुकेशन लोन उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं। इसके लिए कई सारी औपचारिकताएं पूरी करनी पड़ती हैं। ग्रेक्वेस्ट केवल ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के जरिए फीस भुगतान की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराता है। इसके लिए केवल फीस की राशि का 2 से 5% चार्ज लेता है। बैंक पढ़ाई पूरी होने के बाद लोन की राशि वापस लेते हैं। यह स्टार्टअप पहले महीने से ही फीस की राशि और चार्ज को 3 से 12 आसान किस्तों में भुगतान करने का विकल्प देता है।

2017 में हुई थी ग्रेक्वेस्ट की स्थापना

बच्चों की फीस जमा करने की सुविधा देने वाले स्टार्टअप ग्रेक्वेस्ट की स्थापना 2017 में मुंबई में हुई थी। मेहता ने बताया कि वेंचर कैपिटल (VC) फंड के जरिए फंडिंग जुटाई जा रही है। मेहता के मुताबिक, लॉकडाउन में बड़ी संख्या में अभिभावक इस सुविधा का लाभ ले रहे हैं। बीते चार महीने में उनके प्लेटफॉर्म पर यूजर्स की संख्या में 4 गुना की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। मेहता ने बताया कि ग्रेक्वेस्ट ने 100 बिलियन डॉलर की एजुकेशन स्पेंडिंग का लक्ष्य तय किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO आज 3 बजकर 2 मिनट पर रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट लॉन्च करेगा, कोरोना के दौर में पहला मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें