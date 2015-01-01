पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मार्केट:2021 में आएगा जोमैटो का IPO; कंपनी ने लीड इंवेस्टमेंट बैंकर के तौर पर कोटक महिंद्रा कैपिटल को चुना

नई दिल्ली31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपनी 14.6 करोड़ डॉलर से थोड़ा ज्यादा राशि अपने जे राउंड फंडिंग के तहत जुटाएगी

फूड-टेक यूनिकॉर्न जोमैटो 2021 की पहली छमाही में आईपीओ लाने की तैयारी में है। कंपनी ने इसके लिए लीड इंवेस्टमेंट बैंकर के तौर पर कोटक महिंद्रा कैपिटल का चयन किया है। कंपनी 14.6 करोड़ डॉलर से थोड़ा ज्यादा राशि अपने जे राउंड फंडिंग के तहत जुटाएगी।

वर्ष 2021 में आईपीओ लाने से पहले जोमैटो ने 1100 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का तैयारी कर ली है। अगले कुछ सप्ताह में मिरेई एसेट ,स्टीडव्यू कैपिटल, लक्सर कैपिटल पार्टनर्स और एएसपी इंडिया जोमैटो में निवेश करेगी। इसके लिए जोमैटो 34,873 कन्वर्टिबल कल्मुलेटिव प्रेफरेंस शेयर (CCPS) जारी करेगी। इसकी कीमत 235 रुपए से 300 रुपए के बीच हो सकती है।

लिस्टिंग की लाइन:फ्लिपकार्ट, पेटीएम, जोमैटो, बिग बॉस्केट के साथ कई कंपनियां बना रही हैं आईपीओ की योजना, अगले साल से आ सकता है इश्यू

इस साल अक्टूबर में कंपनी ने पेसिफिक हॉरिजोन इंवेस्टमेंट ट्रस्ट से 37.9 करोड़ रुपए जुटाए हैं। पैसिफिक होराइजन इन्वेस्टमेंट ट्रस्ट ने पहले इसी साल मार्च में जोमैटो में 5 मिलियन डॉलर का निवेश किया था। बता दें कि इसी साल सितंबर में कंपनी के को-फाउंडर और सीईओ दीपेंदर गोयल ने एक ईमेल के जरिए अपने स्टाफ को बताया था कि कंपनी मिड-2021 में आईपीओ लाने पर विचार कर रही है।

बता दें कि ऑनलाइन फूड इंडस्ट्री करीबन 80 अरब डॉलर की है। ऑन लाइन फूड डिलिवरी के बारे में अनुमान है कि यह 2025 तक 22 अरब डॉलर तक पहुंच सकती है। सालाना यह 40 प्रतिशत सीएजीआर की दर से बढ़ सकती है। इस सेगमेंट में जोमैटो की बाजार हिस्सेदारी 50 प्रतिशत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें