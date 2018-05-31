AHSEC HS Result 2018: असम बोर्ड 12वीं के रिजल्ट अब से कुछ देर बाद resultsassam.nic.in पर होंगे घोषित

AHSEC आज 12वीं के रिजल्ट की घोषणा करने जा रहा है, स्टूडेंट्स अपना रिजल्ट आधिकारिक साइट पर देखें

May 31, 2018

असम हायर सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन काउंसिल (AHSEC) कक्षा 12वीं के नतीजे कल यानि 31 मई को सुबह 9.30 पर घोषित करेगा. घोषित होने के बाद यह रिजल्ट बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल साईट पर अपलोड कर दिया जाएगा. जिसे सभी छात्र ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं. ध्यान रहे कि छात्रों को अपना रिजल्ट देखने के लिए उन्हें उनके अनुक्रमांक की जरूरत पड़ेगी. इसलिए वे अभी से ही अपने प्रवेश पत्र को संजोकर रख लें. 

असम बोर्ड 12 वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम 
असम बोर्ड की 12वीं परीक्षा को हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल भी कहते हैं.  कक्षा 12वीं अर्थात हायर सेकेंडरी की परीक्षा में 3 लाख से ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स ने हिस्सा लिया था. यह परीक्षा 23 फरवरी 2018 से 22 मार्च 2018 तक आयोजित की गई थी. असम हायर सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन काउंसिल ने कक्षा 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं इस बार 850 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर आयोजित की थी. ये सभी परीक्षा केंद्र असम राज्य की सीमा के अंतर्गत ही बनाए गए थे. 

असम बोर्ड के 12वीं कक्षा के सभी छात्र जिन्होंने परीक्षा दी थी, तभी से अपने रिजल्ट का इन्तजार कर रहें हैं. जैसे-जैसे परीक्षा घोषित करने की तिथि नजदीक आ रही थी. वैसे-वैसे छात्रों के दिलों की धड़कन तेज हो रही थी.   

ऐसे चेक करें असम बोर्ड 12 वीं के नतीजे
1. सर्वप्रथम ahsec.nic.in या resultsassam.nic.in को लॉग इन करें. 
2. बॉक्स में अपना रोल नंबर डालें.
3. समिट का ऑप्शन क्लिक करें
4. इसके बाद रिजल्ट शो होगा. चाहें तो रिजल्ट का प्रिंटआउट भी ले लें.

