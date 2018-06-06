Bihar Board 12th Result: 12वीं के टॉपर्स को मिलेंगे 1 लाख रूपये कैश, 1 लैपटॉप और 1 किंडल ई रीडर

बिहार बोर्ड का रिजल्ट आज घोषित होने वाला है, बिहार बोर्ड के टॉपर मिलेंगे 1 लाख रूपये कैश, 1 लैपटॉप और 1 किंडल ई रीडर

DainikBhaskar.com| Last Modified - Jun 06, 2018, 05:09 PM IST

Bihar Board 12th Result: 12वीं के टॉपर्स को मिलेंगे 1 लाख रूपये कैश, 1 लैपटॉप और 1 किंडल ई रीडर

Bihar Board 12th Results 2018: बिहार बोर्ड आज 12वीं के रिजल्ट की घोषणा करने वाला है. बोर्ड ने पहले टॉपर को 1 लाख रूपये कैश, 1 लैपटॉप और 1 किंडल ई रीडर, दूसरे  टॉपर को 75000 और लैपटॉप, तीसरे टॉपर को 50000 रूपये कैश और लैपटॉप तो वहीँ सभी स्ट्रीम के चोंथे और पांचवें टॉपर को 15000 रूपये कैश और लैपटॉप देने का फ़ैसला किया है| बिहार बोर्ड आज 6 जून को बोर्ड के 12 वीं कक्षा के करीब 12.50 लाख स्टूडेंट्स के करियर का फ़ैसला शाम 4.30 तक कर देगा. बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट के स्टूडेंट्स अपने भाग्य का फैसला बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेवसाईट पर देख सकेंगें. इसके लिए उन्हें बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेवसाईट @ www.biharboard.ac.in को लॉगइन कर सम्बंधित बॉक्स में अपना रोल नंबर इंटर करके समिट करना होगा.

बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट का रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिये यहाँ क्लिक करें

बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट साइंस का रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिये यहाँ क्लिक करें
बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिये यहाँ क्लिक करें
बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिये यहाँ क्लिक करें

इस बार बिहार बोर्ड ने 12वीं का रिजल्ट घोषित करने के पहले ही टॉपर्स का गुप्त रूप से वेरीफिकेशन कम्प्लीट करावा चुका है जिससे पिछले साल की तरह किसी भी गड़बड़ी की स्थिति से बचा जा सके|. पिछली बार बोर्ड ने बिना वेरिफिकेशन करवाए ही टॉपर्स की घोषणा कर दी थी.  जिसके कारण बोर्ड की काफी फजीहत हुई थी. क्योंकि पिछले साल के टॉपर गणेश को नकल करते हुए अरेस्ट किया गया था. इसलिए बाद में उनके स्थान पर नेहा को टॉपर घोषित किया गया.   

बिहार बोर्ड सरकार की ओर से इंटरमीडिएट के प्रथम 5 टॉपर को 1500-1500 रुपये प्रति माह की स्कॉलरशिप देने का निर्णय लिया है12वीं की परीक्षा के लिए 1,384 केंद्र स्थापित किए गए थे और इंटरमीडिएट में 12,80,000 स्टूडेंट्स शमिल हुए थे. 

बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक का रिजल्ट 20 जून को घोषित करेगा| 

ऐसे चेक करें बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट के रिजल्ट
1. बिहार बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट को लॉग इन करें
2. इंटरमीडिएट आर्ट्स, साइंस, कॉमर्स के लिंक पर क्लिक करें
3. अपना रोल नंबर इंटर करें. 
4. सबमिट बटन पर क्लिक करते ही रिजल्ट आपकी स्क्रीन पर होगा.
5. रिजल्ट का प्रिंट-आउट अवश्य लें 

 

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

