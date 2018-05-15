बिहार बोर्ड के 12वीं परीक्षा के परिणाम की घोषणा जल्द, छात्र अपना रिजल्ट biharboard.ac.in पर देखें

बिहार स्कूल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड BSEB 12वीं का परिणाम 20 मई के बाद जारी करेगा

DainikBhaskar.com| Last Modified - May 15, 2018, 04:55 PM IST

बिहार स्कूल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड (BSEB) 12वीं का परिणाम 20 मई के बाद जारी करेगा. जो छात्र बिहार बोर्ड के इंटरमीडिएट अर्थात 12वीं की परीक्षा दे चुके हैं वे बीएसईबी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट biharboard.ac.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं. 

पिछले कुछ दिन पहले मीडिया में यह न्यूज प्रकाशित हुई थी कि बिहार स्कूल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं के परिणाम 14 मई को घोषित किए जाएंगें, परन्तु यह न्यूज सही नहीं थी. बाद में बीएसईबी के पब्लिक रिलेशन ऑफिसर (पीआरओ) राजीव दुबे ने बताया कि बिहार बोर्ड की 12वीं परीक्षा के परिणाम 20 -25 मई के मध्य घोषित किए जा सकते हैं. 

विदित हो कि  इस साल बिहार स्कूल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड की 12वीं कक्षा के लिए 12.80 लाख छात्र पंजीकृत थे. बोर्ड ने परीक्षा के दौरान परिक्ष को नकलविहीन बनने के लिए काफी सख्ती भी बरती थी. बिहार बोर्ड ने 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षाएं 6 फरवरी से 16 फरवरी 2018 के मध्य राज्य के 1,384 केंद्रों पर आयोजित करवाया था.

BSEB 10th Result 2018 को देखने के लिए स्‍टूडेंट्स इन स्‍टेप्‍स को फॉलो करें  
बीएसईबी की वेबसाइट @biharboard.ac.in पर लॉग ऑन करें.
Class 12 Results 2018 पर क्लिक करें. 
छात्र का रोल नंबर डालें. रोल नंबर को एंटर करते ही रिजल्ट आ जाएगा. 
रिजल्ट को डाउनलोड कर प्रिंटआउट ले सकते हैं. 

बिहार बोर्ड के बारे में
बिहार स्कूल परीक्षा बोर्ड की स्थापना शिक्षा के लिए पाठ्यक्रमों का नियमन करने और बोर्ड के ऐक्ट में दिए गए नियम और अधिनियम के अनुसार परीक्षाओं को नियंत्रित करने के लिए की गई थी. बोर्ड का मुख्यालय बिहार की राजधानी पटना में स्थित है.  

बिहार स्कूल परीक्षा बोर्ड प्रतिवर्ष माध्यमिक स्कूल की वार्षिक परीक्षाएं फरवरी/मार्च महीने में करवाता है और परिणाम की घोषणा मई- जून के महीने में घोषित करता है. बोर्ड पूरक परीक्षाएं अगस्त में निर्धारित पाठ्यक्रम के आधार पर आयोजित करता है. 

10वीं और 12वीं परीक्षाओं के अलावा बोर्ड राज्य सरकार की शर्तों के अनुसारशारीरिक शिक्षा में डिप्लोमा/सर्टिफिकेट जैसे कोर्स भी संचालित करता है.

