Bihar Board Intermediate Result: बिहार बोर्ड के 12वीं का रिजल्ट आज शाम 4:30 पर होगा घोषित, देखें यहाँ

बिहार बोर्ड BSEB 12वीं के रिजल्ट की घोषणा आज दोपहर 4:30 पर होना है, जिसे स्टूडेंट्स बोर्ड की साईट पर देख पायेंगे

Bihar Board Intermediate Result: बिहार बोर्ड के 12वीं का रिजल्ट आज शाम 4:30 पर होगा घोषित, देखें यहाँ

बिहार बोर्ड के कक्षा 12वीं के करीब 12 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स के भविष्य का फैसला आज यानि 6 जून को होगा. सभी छात्र अपने परीक्षा का पारिणाम बिहार बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल साईट पर देख सकते हैं.  बिहार स्कूल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड (BSEB) द्वारा कक्षा 12वीं के सभी स्ट्रीम के नतीजे 6 जून को बोर्ड की साईट पर जारी किया जायेगा. 

बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट का रिजल्ट यहाँ देखें

बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट साइंस का रिजल्ट यहाँ देखें

बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट यहाँ देखें

बिहार बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट यहाँ देखें

यहाँ पर आपको इस बात से अवगत करा देना नितांत आवश्यक है कि बिहार बोर्ड के कक्षा 12वीं के नतीजे घोषित करने की तिथि की घोषणा बोर्ड द्वारा जारी नहीं की गई है. परन्तु सूत्रों से पता चला है कि बोर्ड ने रिजल्ट घोषित करने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली है और कक्षा 12 के नतीजे आज यानि 6 जून को घोषित कर सकता है. 

बता दें कि इसके पहले मीडिया में ऐसी चर्चा थी कि बिहार बोर्ड के 12वीं कक्षा के तीनों स्ट्रीम का रिजल्ट 14 मई को घोषित किया जायेगा परन्तु वह केवल अपवाह मात्र थी. अब यह रिजल्ट आज यानि 6 जून को घोषित करने की प्रबल संभावना है. 

बिहार बोर्ड ने इस बार सभी बोर्डों की तुलना में करीब–करीब सबसे पहले परीक्षा करवाई थी. परन्तु परिणाम की घोषणा अभी तक नहीं कर पाया है. बिहार बोर्ड के 12वीं कक्षा के सभी छात्र अपने –अपने रिजल्ट का इन्तजार करते – करते उब रहें हैं. 

दरअसल रिजल्ट को घोषित करने में होने वाली देरी का कारण स्क्रूटिनी प्रक्रिया में देरी का होना है. मीडिया से पता चला है कि बिहार बोर्ड ने जिस एजेंसी को स्कैनिंग का काम सौंपा था उसने सारे ओएमआर और अवॉर्ड शीट को मिक्स कर दिया था, जिससे रिजल्ट्स तैयार करने में दिक्कत हो रही थी. सभी ओएमआर और अवॉर्ड शीट को अलग करने में काफी समय लग गया था. 

