Canara Bank ने Specialist Officers 2018 के पदों के लिए Selected अभ्यर्थियों की लिस्ट की जारी

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 24, 2018, 05:40 PM IST

इंस्ट्यीट्यूट ऑफ बैंकिग पर्सनल सेलेक्शन Institute of Banking Personnel Selection यानि IBPS की ओर से केनरा बैंक Canara Bank में स्पेशलिस्ट ऑफिसर्स Specialist Officers के पदं पर भर्ती के लिए आयोजित हुई परीक्षा का रिज़ल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। जिस भी अभ्यर्थी ने ये     परीक्षा दी थी वो अपना रिज़ल्ट जल्द से जल्द देख सकें इसके लिए दैनिक भास्कर उन्हे सीधा लिंक उपलब्ध करवा रहा है ताकि रिज़ल्ट देखने में कोई अड़चन न आए। रिज़ल्ट कैसे देखें इसकी जानकारी हम नीचे दे रहे हैं।

ऐसे चेक करें रिज़ल्ट
रिज़ल्ट जारी होने के बाद सबसे तेज़ परीक्षा परिणाम चेक करने के लिए निचे दिए गए लिंक पर  क्लिक करें। इस लिंक के खुलते ही आपके सामने आपका रिज़ल्ट होगा। अपने नाम और रोल नंबर को मिलाकर देखें और रिज़ल्ट चेक करें।

रिजल्ट देखने के लिए क्लिक करें

एग्रीकल्चरल फील्ड Agricultural Field Officer, लॉ ऑफिसर Law Officer, आईटी ऑफिसर IT Officer और मार्केटिंग ऑफिसर Marketing Officer के पदों के लिए ये लिखित परीक्षा आयोजित हुई थी। परीक्षा के बाद अब 385 अभ्यर्थियों को चुना गया है। तो वही कई आवेदकों को होल्ड पर भी रखा गया है। वही अब ज्वाइनिंग के वक्त सभी चुने गए आवेदकों को ऑरिजिनल दस्तावेज़ जमा करने होंगे।

नोट :- ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाएं

 

