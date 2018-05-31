Career in Engineering After 12th : साइंस के विद्यार्थी इंजीनियरिंग के इन-इन फील्ड में बना सकते है करियर

विज्ञान, वो विषय जो आज के दौर में छात्रों का पसंदीदा बनता जा रहा है। इसका एक कारण ये भी है कि विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में संभावनाएं दिनों दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। आज के दौर में साइंस में संभावनाओं की कमी नहीं बल्कि ये विषय इंजीनियरिंग, चिकित्सा और इससे संबंधित विषयों तक पहुंचाने का एक ज़रिया बन चुका है। साइंस के स्टूडेंट अक्सर मैकेनिकल की फील्ड को चुनते हैं लेकिन इस फील्ड में करियर के ऑप्शन क्या क्या है वो हम आपको बता रहे हैं।

ऐरोनॉटिकल इंजीनियर
एयरोनॉटिकल इंजीनियर उच्च स्तर की तकनीकी शुद्धता और सुरक्षित संचालन सुनिश्चित करने के लिए एयरक्राफ्ट का डिजाइन, विकास और रखरखाव करते हैं। ये विमान रखरखाव इंजीनियरों और टीमों के साथ समन्वय से काम करते हैं। ऐरोनॉटिकल इंजीनियर बनने के लिए 12वीं में गणित और फिजिक्स के विषयों के साथ 12वीं उत्तीर्ण होनी चाहिए।

ऐरोस्पेस इंजीनियर
एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियरिंग वायुमंडलीय तनाव के तहत उपयोग की जाने वाली सामग्रियों और संरचनाओं की जटिलताओं का अध्ययन है। एयरक्राफ्ट निर्माण में अनुसंधान और विकास के लिए एयरोस्पेस, एयरोनॉटिक्स, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, कंप्यूटर साइंस, रोबोटिक्स, जैव चिकित्सा, ध्वनिक, रसायन शास्त्र, भौतिकी और मौसम विज्ञान जैसे क्षेत्रों में विशेषज्ञता रखने वाले अत्यधिक प्रशिक्षित इंजीनियरों, वैज्ञानिकों और तकनीशियनों की आवश्यकता होती है।

एग्रीकल्चरल इंजीनियर
कृषि इंजीनियर.. कृषि क्षेत्र, कृषि उपज प्रसंस्करण उद्योग और खाद्य उद्योगों के लिए मशीनों और उपकरणों के निर्माण और निर्देशन में इंजीनियरिंग के सिद्धांतों को सीखते हैं। कैमिस्ट्री, गणित और फिजिक्स विषयों से 12वीं उत्तीर्ण करने वाला छात्र इस लाइन को चुन सकता है।

ब्रॉडकास्ट इंजीनियर
ब्रॉडकास्ट इंजीनियरों को इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरणों का उपयोग करके जनता के लिए ऑडियो और वीडियो कार्यक्रमों के संचरण में शामिल किया जाता है। इस फील्ड में करियर की बेहतरीन संभावनाएं हैं।

कैमिकल इंजीनियर
रासायनिक इंजीनियर बड़े पैमाने पर कैमिकल के उत्पादन के लिए आर्थिक रूप से कुशल, सुरक्षित और पर्यावरण अनुकूल तरीकों पर काम करते हैं। इस फील्ड को चुनकर सालभर 12 लाख से ज्यादा रूपए कमाए जा सकते हैं। 

इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियर
इलेक्ट्रकल इंजीनियर बिजली उत्पादन उपकरण, इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर, रडार और नेविगेशन सिस्टम, संचार प्रणाली, ऑटोमोबाइल के विद्युत प्रणालियों, जहाजों और एयरक्राफ्ट जैसे विद्युत उपकरणों के निर्माण में योगदान देते हैं। इस फील्ड में 8 लाख तक सालाना कमाए जा सकते हैं। 

रोबोटिक इंजीनियर
रोबोटिक इंजीनियर.. रोबोट डिजाइन और रखरखाव का काम करते है। लगातार नए डिजाइन विकसित करना और उनकी क्षमता का विस्तार करने के लिए भी रिसर्च रोबोटिक इंजीनियर ही करते हैं।

पायलट
पायलट मुख्य रूप से विमान के तय मार्गों पर उड़ान भरने के साथ संबंधित एयरलाइन परिचालनों में एक प्रमुख व्यक्ति है। एक वाणिज्यिक पायलट बनने के लिए लाइसेंस ज़रूरी है।

एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल ऑफिसर
एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल ऑफिसर विमानों के आसपास हवाई यातायात की निगरानी और निर्देशन करते हैं। इस फील्ड में डेढ़ लाख से 11 लाख तक की सैलरी सालाना कमाई जा सकती है।

