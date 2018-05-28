CBSE 10th Result 2018: सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं के रिजल्ट 31 मई तक आ सकते हैं देखें cbse.nic.in पर

May 28, 2018

CBSE 10वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 31 मई 2018 तक घोषित कर सकता है. सीबीएसई बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं के परीक्षा का परिणाम ऑफिशियल वेबसाईट @ cbse.nic.in के साथ ही गूगल पर देख पायेंगे. जिन विद्यार्थियों ने शैक्षिक सत्र 2017-18 में सीबीएसई बोर्ड   के कक्षा 10वीं     की परीक्षा दी थी और वे बड़ी बेसब्री से अपने रिजल्ट का इन्तजार कर रहे हैं. वे अब अपना रिजल्ट केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाईट पर चेक कर सकते हैं. 

सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं का परिणाम कक्षा 12वीं के परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद ही घोषित करेगा. यह रिजल्ट कब घोषित होगा? इसके संदर्भ में  कोई पुख्ता जानकारी नहीं है परन्तु यह अनुमान किया जा रहा है कि 10वी का रिजल्ट दिन में दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद घोषित किया जाएगा. आप को यह याद दिला दें कि गत वर्ष सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं का परिणाम 3 जून को घोषित किया था. 
विदित हो कि इस वर्ष सेकेंडरी यानि 10वीं की परीक्षा में  16,38,428 छात्रों ने हिस्सा लिया था.  केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) ने  10वी की परीक्षा 5 मार्च से 4 अप्रैल के मध्य आयोजित करवाई थी. 
ऐसे चेक करें सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट 
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की आधिकारिक साईट@ cbse.nic.in को ओपन करें. 
Class 10 Result 2018 पर क्लिक करें.
अपना अनुक्रमांक डालें. तत्पश्चात समिट बटन पर क्लिक करें. 
स्क्रीन पर आपका रिजल्ट शो हो जाएगा. इसका प्रिंट आउट भी ले सकते हैं. 

 

