CBSE 12th Toppers List: मेघना श्रीवास्तव ने किया 12वीं में टॉप, पाए 500 में से 499 अंक

CBSE 12th Result Declared: सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट घोषित हो गया है, नॉएडा की मेघना श्रीवास्तव ने किया 12वीं में टॉप

DainikBhaskar.com| Last Modified - May 26, 2018, 12:53 PM IST

सीबीएसई 12वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट आज शनिवार को 12.30 बजे सेन्ट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ़ सेकेंड्री एजुकेशन द्वारा घोषित कर दिया गया है. सभी स्टूडेंट्स कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) की ऑफिशियल वेबसाईट पर चेक कर सकते हैं. 

इकोनॉमिक की पुनर्परीक्षा के बाद रिजल्ट   समय से घोषित 
सीबीएसई बोर्ड ने कक्षा 12वीं की परीक्षा 5 मार्च से 13 अप्रैल 2018 के मध्य आयोजित करने की योजना बनाई थी और बोर्ड उचित समयावधि पर परीक्षा-कार्यक्रम/ डेट सीट भी जारी कर दी थी परन्तु परीक्षा के दौरान पता चला कि सीबीएसई के 12 वीं परीक्षा का इकोनॉमिक का पेपर आउट हो गया. इस लिए इस पेपर की पुनर्परीक्षा 25 अप्रैल को करवाई गई. 

हालाँकि मीडिया में ऐसी भी खबरे आई कि कक्षा 10वीं के गणित का पेपर भी आउट हो गया है.परन्तु बोर्ड ने इसकी पुनर्परीक्षा के विरुद्ध निर्णय लिया. 

सीबीएसई और गूगल में करार 
बोर्ड ने इन सभी समस्याओं के बावजूद 12 वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम आज घोषित करेगा. इस बार यह परिणाम गूगल के सर्च पेज पर भी देखा जा सकेगा. क्योंकि गूगल और केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) के मध्य रिजल्ट दिखाने या इससे सम्बंधित अन्य जानकारी देने का करार हो गया है.

सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट गूगल पर चेक करने के लिए की-वर्ड  
सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट गूगल के सर्च पेज पर CBSE Result, cbse 12th result, 12th result आदि की-वर्ड के द्वारा प्राप्त किया जा सकता है. इस की-वर्ड के डालने पर सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट आएगा. वहां अपना अनुक्रमांक और अन्य विवरण डाल कर समिट करने के तुरंत बाद रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर आपके सामने होगा. 

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

