CBSE Board 12th Result: सीबीएसई बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट आज ही घोषित किया जायेगा, देखें यहाँ

सीबीएसई बोर्ड 12वीं रिजल्ट 2018: सीबीएसई बोर्ड द्वारा क्लास 12वीं के रिजल्ट की घोषणा आज ही की जाएगी

DainikBhaskar.com| Last Modified - May 26, 2018, 06:24 AM IST

CBSE Board 12th Result: सीबीएसई बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट आज ही घोषित किया जायेगा, देखें यहाँ

सीबीएसई बोर्ड की 12वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट आज ही घोषित किया जायेगा, कल शिक्षा मंत्रालय के सचिव ने ट्वीट करके इस बात की जानकारी दी. केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड द्वारा संचालित कक्षा 12वीं की परीक्षा का परिणाम आज 26 मई को घोषित किया जाना है. 

CBSE   Board Class 12th results 2018 की घोषणा केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड CBSE द्वारा स्वयं की आधिकारिक वेबसाईट पर की जाएगी. सीबीएसई बोर्ड 12वीं के सभी छात्र अपना रिजल्ट केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाईट पर चेक कर सकते हैं.

अपुष्ट परन्तु विश्वशनीय सूत्रों की मानें तो केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड CBSE ने 12वीं कक्षा के परीक्षा की कापियों का मूल्यांकन करा चुका है. रिजल्ट करीब-करीब तैयार हो गया है. मेरिट लिस्ट को फ़ाइनल टच दिया जा चुका है और आज रिजल्ट किसी भी वक्त घोषित हो सकता है.  

विदित हो कि सीबीएसई बोर्ड ने 12वीं की परीक्षा 5 मार्च 2018 से 13 अप्रैल 2018 के बीच आयोजित करवाया था. परीक्षा को सकुशल संपन्न कराने और विद्यार्थियों की सुविधायुक्त परीक्षा देने के लिए पूरे देश में 4138 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए थे. 

गौरतलब है कि इस बार कुल 1186144 विद्यार्थियों ने सीबीएसई बोर्ड की इंटरमीडिएट या 12 वीं परीक्षा में शामिल हुए. इसमें 6,90,407 लड़के और 4,95,899  लड़कियां शामिल थी. इस बार दो ट्रांसजेंडर ने भी परीक्षा दी है.  वहीँ वर्ष 2017 में कक्षा 12 के लिए 6,38,865 लड़कों और 4,60,026 लड़कियों का पंजीकरण हुआ था. 

