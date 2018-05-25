CBSE 10th Result Live Updates: 30 मई को घोषित होंगे 10वीं के रिजल्ट, cbseresults.nic.in पर करें चेक

CBSE 10th Result Live Updates: 30 मई को घोषित होंगे 10वीं के रिजल्ट, cbseresults.nic.in पर करें चेक

CBSE Board 10वीं का रिजल्ट बोर्ड 30 मई  को घोषित कर सकता है| केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के 10वीं कक्षा का रिजल्ट 12वीं के रिजल्ट के बाद घोषित करेगा. यह रिजल्ट बोर्ड की आधिकारिक साईट@cbse.nic.in पर घोषित किया जाएगा. 

- इस साल से   छात्र/छात्राएं CBSE की कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट गूगल के सर्च पेज पर डायरेक्ट चेक कर सकते हैं, सीबीएसई बोर्ड द्वारा रिजल्ट घोषित होते ही स्टूडेंट्स गूगल पर जाकर अपने रोल नंबर के साथ अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते है.

- CBSE 10वीं की परीक्षा तक़रीबन 17 लाख छात्रों ने दी थी

- सीबीएसई 10 वीं का रिजल्ट 30 मई को सीबीएसई की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट और गूगल पर उपलब्ध होगा  

अनऑफिशियल सूत्रों से पता चला है   कि सीबीएसई बोर्ड के 10वीं कक्षा का रिजल्ट 30 मई को घोषित किया जा   सकता है. यहाँ पर आपको बताते चलें कि गत वर्ष 10वी परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 3 जून को जबकि 12वीं का रिजल्ट 28 मई को घोषित किया गया था. 

वे सभी विद्यार्थी जिन्होनें सीबीएसई बोर्ड के 10वी कक्षा के लिए अपने रजिस्ट्रेशन बोर्ड द्वारा निर्धारित अंतिम तिथि के पहले करवा लिया था एवं बोर्ड द्वारा निर्धारित परीक्षा कार्यक्रम के तहत अपनी परीक्षा भी दी थी. वे सभी परीक्षार्थी अपने अनुक्रमांक के साथ अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं. 

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) के 10वी कक्षा का रिजल्ट सीबीएसई बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल साईट @ cbse.nic.in पर उपलब्ध रहेगा. सभी छात्र अपना रिजल्ट वहीं से चेक कर सकते हैं. 

कैसे चेक करें सीबीएसई बोर्ड के 10वी का रिजल्ट 
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के 10वीं का परिणाम चेक करने के लिए निम्नलिखित स्टेप को फालो करना होगा. 
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की ऑफिशल वेबसाइट @ cbse.nic.inपर लॉगिन करें. 
होमपेज पर  10th Results 2018 लिंक पर क्लिक करें 
अपना रोल नंबर और अन्य डिटेल्स भरें 
स्क्रीन पर आपका रिजल्ट शो हो जाएगा 
इसे डाउनलोड कर लें और भविष्य में इस्तेमाल के लिए प्रिंट आउट ले लें
विदित हो कि सीबीएसई बोर्ड की 10वीं कक्षा की परीक्षाओं को 5 मार्च से 4 अप्रैल 2018  के बीच आयोजित किया  गया था.  इसमें करीब 16,38,428 स्टूडेंट्स शामिल हुए थे. परीक्षा को सफल बनने और छात्र हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए देश के अन्दर प्रत्येक जिलों में तथा देश के बाहर भी परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए थे.

