CBSE Result 2018: अगले सप्ताह घोषित होंगे सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं के रिजल्ट, जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट

CBSE कक्षा 10वीं और कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल साईट cbseresults.nic.in पर घोषित करेगा

DainikBhaskar.com| Last Modified - May 21, 2018, 02:06 PM IST

CBSE Result 2018: अगले सप्ताह घोषित होंगे सीबीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं के रिजल्ट, जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट

CBSE कक्षा 10वीं और कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल साईट पर घोषित करेगा. इस  बोर्ड की कक्षा 10th /12th की परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले विद्यार्थी अपना रिजल्ट बोर्ड की आधिकारिक साईट से देख सकते है.  अनऑफिशियल परन्तु विश्वसनीय सूत्रों से लेटेस्ट जानकारी मिली है कि सीबीएसई बोर्ड के 12 वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 28 मई को और 10वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट दो दिन बाद 30 मई को घोषित किया जा सकता है. यह रिजल्ट केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cbse.nic.in पर उपलब्ध रहेगा. 

यहीं नहीं, यदि हम सीबीएसई के परिपाटी को भी देखें तो भी यह पता चलता है कि 12वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 28 मई को और इसके दो-तीन बाद 10वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट घोषित होगा. 

वर्ष 2017 में सीबीएसई ने 12 वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 28 मई को जबकि 10वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 3 जून को घोषित किया था. 

गौरतलब है कि सीबीएसई ने 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा 5 मार्च से 12 अप्रैल के मध्य आयोजित करवाई थीं. इसके लिए केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने देश के अन्दर 4,453 परीक्षा केंद्र और विदेशों में 78 परीक्षा केंद्र स्थापित किए थे.  इन परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर करीब करीब 28 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी. 

इस वर्ष सीबीएसई बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं में 28.24 लाख विद्यार्थी शामिल हुए. जिसमें 11.86 स्टूडेंट्स केवल 12वीं की परीक्षा दी.

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

