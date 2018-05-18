Haryana 12th Class Result: हरियाणा बोर्ड के 12वीं कक्षा का परिणाम घोषित, 63.84% छात्र पास, नवीन और हिना ने किया टॉप

हरियाणा बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन (HBSE) ने हरियाणा बोर्ड के 12वीं कक्षा का परिणाम 18 मई 2018 घोषित कर दिया है.

Dainikbhaskar.com| Last Modified - May 18, 2018, 05:44 PM IST

Haryana 12th Class Result: हरियाणा बोर्ड के 12वीं कक्षा का परिणाम घोषित, 63.84% छात्र पास, नवीन और हिना ने किया टॉप

हरियाणा बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन (HBSE) ने  हरियाणा बोर्ड के 12वीं कक्षा का परिणाम 18 मई 2018 (haryana board 12th result 2018) घोषित कर दिया है. कक्षा 12 के सभी छात्र अपना रिजल्ट हरियाणा बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट @bseh.org.in पर चेक कर सकते हैं. परिणाम की घोषणा बोर्ड के चेयरमैन जगबीर सिंह ने की. हरियाणा बोर्ड के 12 वीं कक्षा में कुल 63.84% छात्र  उत्तीर्ण हुए. इसमें कुल 72.38%  लड़कियां और 57.10% लड़के सफलता प्राप्त की. इस परीक्षा के तीनों वर्गों में हिसार के नवीन और हिना ने टॉप किया. ये साइंस स्ट्रीम के छात्र हैं. इन दोनों को  491अंक प्राप्त हुए. जबकि महेन्द्रगण की स्वीटी और जिंद की गुरमीत दोनों ने 489 अंक लेकर दूसरे स्थान पर रहीं. इसमें स्वीटी साइंस स्ट्रीम की और गुरमीत आर्ट्स स्ट्रीम की स्टूडेंट हैं. तीसरे स्थान पर 488 अंक के साथ जिंद की निशू रही जो आर्ट्स स्ट्रीम की स्टूडेंट हैं  

इस वर्ष ग्रामीण इलाकों में 64.75% पास हुए जबकि  शहरी क्षेत्र 64.75% छात्र ही सफल हो पाए. यदि हम निजी और सरकारी स्कूलों के प्रदर्शन पर ध्यान दे तो सरकारी स्कूलों की तुलना में निजी स्कूलों का परफार्मेंस बेहतर रहा. निजी स्कूलों का पासिंग प्रतिशत 64.02 है जबकि सरकारी स्कूलों का पासिंग प्रतिशत 63.62 रहा.  सीनियर सेकेंडरी परीक्षा में, कुल 2,22,388 छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे, जिनमें से 1.41, 9 73 छात्र पास हुए और 49,163 छात्रों का कम्पार्मेंट आया है.

बतादें कि हरियाणा बोर्ड के 12वीं कक्षा का रिजल्ट शाम 5 बजे से बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट @bseh.org.in पर उपलब्ध होगा.

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

