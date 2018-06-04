Diploma Courses After 12th : 12वीं के बाद डिप्लोमा कोर्स करना चाहते है तो बेस्ट है ये 5 कोर्स

Jun 04, 2018

12वीं पास हैं और सोच रहे हैं कि आगे क्या किया जाए तो आपकी ये टेंशन हम कम करने जा रहे हैं। दरअसल 12वीं के बाद छात्रों को ज्यादातर कोर्स की जानकारी ही नहीं होती । ज्यादातर छात्र लॉ, मेडिकल, मार्केटिंग और इंजीनियरंग के क्षेत्र की ही जानकारी रखते हैं जिन्हे पूरा करने में समय और धन दोनों ही काफी खर्च होता है। जबकि कई ऐसे कोर्स हैं जो कम समय और कम धन में भी किए जा सकते हैं और आपको नौकरी भी हाथों हाथ मिल जाती है। आज उन्ही में से 5 कोर्स के बारे में हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं जिनमे 12वीं पास छात्र अपना करियर बना सकते हैं।

विदेशी भाषा में डिप्लोमा
बहुत से ऐसे इंस्ट्यीट्यूट और विवि हैं जहां विदेशी भाषा में डिप्लोमा कराया जाता है। ये ज्यादा लंबी अवधि तक नहीं चलते लिहाज़ा आप कम समय और कम खर्च में ये कोर्स कर अच्छी नौकरी हासिल कर सकते हैं। विदेशी भाषा के टीचर की स्कूलों और प्राइवेट कंपनियों में बेहद डिमांड है। लिहाज़ा इस डिप्लोमा कोर्स को करने के बाद टीचर तो वही एंबेसी में नौकरी मिल सकती है। इस फील्ड में बेहद स्कोप है। ज्यादातर फ्रेंच, जर्मन, जैपनीज़, स्पेनिश और चाइनीज भाषाएं प्रचलन मे हैं जिनमें डिप्लोमा किया जा सकता है। इसमें अच्छा सैलरी पैकेज भी मिलता है।

टीचिंग डिप्लोमा
भारत में टीचिंग के क्षेत्र को सबसे बढ़िया माना जाता है। खासतौर से लड़कियों के लिए। इसलिए ज्यादातर छात्राएं 12वीं के बाद इसी कोर्स को चुनतीं है। बाहरवीं के बाद टीचिंग में कई डिप्लोमा होते हैं जैसे, ई.टी.ई यानि एलीमेंट्री टीचर इन एजुकेशन , डी. ई. डी यानि डिप्लोमा इन एजुकेशन, एन.टी.टी यानि  नर्सरी टीचर ट्रेनिंग। इन कोर्स को करने के बाद स्कूल में टीचर की नौकरी मिल सकती है जहां आप अच्छी इनकम पा सकते हैं।

डिप्लोमा इन डिज़ाइनिंग
अगर आप क्रिएटिव हैं और कुछ अलग कर सकते हैं तो ये कोर्स आपके लिए ही है। जी हां...डिज़ाइनिंग के क्षेत्र में आप अपनी किस्मत आज़मा सकते हैं। इस लाइन में ढेरों विकल्प मौजूद हैं जैसे
फैशन डिज़ाइनिंग
ज्वैलरी डिज़ाइनिंग
इंटीरियर डिज़ाइनिंग
वेब डिज़ाइनिंग
ग्राफिक्स डिज़ाइनिंग
ये कोर्स करने के बाद आप किसी संस्थान में नौकरी के साथ साथ अपना खुद का बिज़नेस भी शुरु कर सकते हैं।
जर्नलिज्म में डिप्लोमा
पत्रकारिता के क्षेत्र में भी डिप्लोमा किया जा सकता है। जिसके बाद न्यूज़पेपर, टीवी, इंटरनेट, या फिर मैगज़ीन में नौकरी की जा सकती है। जर्नलिज्म में धीरे धीरे स्कोप काफी बढ़ा है। डिग्री के साथ साथ डिप्लोमा कोर्स भी इस फील्ड में मौजूद है। डिप्लोमा करने की अवधि एक साल की होती है। कई सरकारी और निजी संस्थान इस फील्ड में डिप्लोमा कोर्स करवाते हैं।

नर्सिंग में डिप्लोमा
बारहवीं करने के बाद अगर आप मेडिकल लाइन में जाना चाहते हैं लेकिन डिग्री कोर्स की इच्छा नहीं है तो आप नर्सिंग का डिप्लोमा भी कर सकते हैं। हालांकि इसके लिए इंट्रेंस टेस्ट भी देना पड़ सकता है। क्योकि कई जगहों पर प्रवेश परीक्षा के आधार पर तो कहीं मेरिट के आधार पर ही एडमिशन दिया जाता है। हर कॉलेज में एडमिशन के आधार अलग होते हैं. ये कोर्स करके आप दस से चालीस हज़ार हर महीने कमा सकते हैं।

