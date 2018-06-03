पोलीटेक्निक के खास कोर्सप्रमुख डिप्लोमा कोर्स डिप्लोमा इन गारमेंट टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Garment Technology डिप्लोमा इन प्रिंटिंग टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Printing Technology डिप्लोमा इन लेदर टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Leather Technology डिप्लोमा इन इंस्ट्रूमेंटेशन टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Instrumentation Technology डिप्लोमा इन इनफॉरमेशन टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Information Technology डिप्लोमा इन टेक्सटाइल टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Textile Technology डिप्लोमा इन प्लास्टिक टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Plastic Technology डिप्लोमा इन बायोटेक्नोलॉजी Diploma in Biotechnology डिप्लोमा इन कंप्यूटर साइंस Diploma In Computer Science इंजीनियरिंग डिप्लोमा Engineering Diploma डिप्लोमा इन इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Electrical Engineering डिप्लोमा इन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड कम्युनिकेशन इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Electronics & Communication Engineering डिप्लोमा इन इलेक्ट्रिकल एंड टेलीकम्युनिकेशन इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Electrical & Communication Engineering डिप्लोमा इन सिविल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Civil Engineering डिप्लोमा इन मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Mechanical Engineering डिप्लोमा इन बायोमेडिकल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Biomedical Engineering डिप्लोमा इन मरीन इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Marine Engineering डिप्लोमा इन ऑटोमोबाइल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Automobile Engineering डिप्लोमा इन एग्रीकल्चरल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Agriculture Engineering डिप्लोमा इन प्रोडक्शन Diploma In Production डिप्लोमा इन आर्किटेक्चर Diploma In Architecture डिप्लोमा इन फैशन डिजाइन Diploma In Fashion Designing डिप्लोमा इन अपेरल डिजाइन Diploma In Apparel Design डिप्लोमा इन बिजनेस एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन Diploma In Business Administration डिप्लोमा इन मेडिकल लैब Diploma In Medical Lab डिप्लोमा इन लाइब्रेरी एंड इनफॉरमेशन साइंस Diploma In Library and Information Science

