Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - Jun 03, 2018, 03:01 PM IST

10वीं पास हैं और चाहते हैं कि आगे की पढ़ाई से अलग कुछ प्रोफेशनल कोर्स किए जाएं जिससे करियर को तो रफ्तार मिले ही साथ ही समय और धन की भी बचत हो तो पोलीटेक्निक आपकी मंजिल हो सकती है। जी हां, पोलीटेक्निक वो संस्थान जो 10वीं पास करने के बाद छात्रों को प्रोफेशनल स्टडी की सुविधा देता है। आज इस ओर छात्र काफी आकर्षित हो रहे है। इसका एक कारण ये भी है कि टेक्नोलॉजी और इंजीनियंरिग की फील्ड में जाने के इच्छुक छात्रों के लिए पोलीटेक्निक संस्थान में काफी कुछ हैं। बहुत से कोर्स हैं जो आपके करियर को बढ़िया दिशा देकर रफ्तार भी दे सकते हैं तो आइए जानते हैं कि 10वीं पास करने के बाद पोलीटेक्निक से कौन कौन से कोर्स किए जा सकते हैं।

पोलीटेक्निक के खास कोर्सप्रमुख डिप्लोमा कोर्स
डिप्लोमा इन गारमेंट टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Garment Technology
डिप्लोमा इन प्रिंटिंग टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Printing Technology
डिप्लोमा इन लेदर टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Leather Technology
डिप्लोमा इन इंस्ट्रूमेंटेशन टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Instrumentation Technology
डिप्लोमा इन इनफॉरमेशन टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Information Technology
डिप्लोमा इन टेक्सटाइल टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Textile Technology
डिप्लोमा इन प्लास्टिक टेक्नोलॉजी Diploma In Plastic Technology
डिप्लोमा इन बायोटेक्नोलॉजी Diploma in Biotechnology
डिप्लोमा इन कंप्यूटर साइंस Diploma In Computer Science
इंजीनियरिंग डिप्लोमा Engineering Diploma
डिप्लोमा इन इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Electrical  Engineering
डिप्लोमा इन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड कम्युनिकेशन इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Electronics & Communication  Engineering
डिप्लोमा इन इलेक्ट्रिकल एंड टेलीकम्युनिकेशन इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Electrical & Communication  Engineering
डिप्लोमा इन सिविल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Civil Engineering
डिप्लोमा इन मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Mechanical Engineering
डिप्लोमा इन बायोमेडिकल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Biomedical Engineering
डिप्लोमा इन मरीन इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Marine Engineering
डिप्लोमा इन ऑटोमोबाइल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Automobile Engineering
डिप्लोमा इन एग्रीकल्चरल इंजीनियरिंग Diploma In Agriculture Engineering
डिप्लोमा इन प्रोडक्शन Diploma In Production
डिप्लोमा इन आर्किटेक्चर  Diploma In Architecture
डिप्लोमा इन फैशन डिजाइन Diploma In Fashion Designing
डिप्लोमा इन अपेरल डिजाइन Diploma In Apparel Design
डिप्लोमा इन बिजनेस एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन Diploma In Business Administration
डिप्लोमा इन मेडिकल लैब Diploma In Medical Lab
डिप्लोमा इन लाइब्रेरी एंड इनफॉरमेशन साइंस Diploma In Library and Information Science

तो है ना पोलीटेक्निक कमाल की चीज़। तो अगर आप भी हैं 10वीं पास और ऐसा ही कोई मौका तलाश रहे हैं तो ये जानकारी आपके लिए काफी काम की साबित हो सकती है। 3-3 साल के ये डिप्लोमा कोर्स कर आपके अच्छे करियर में काफी फायदेमंद साबित हो सकता है। इसकी खासियत ये है कि जिस कोर्स के लिए 12वीं के बाद चार साल लगते हैं वही 10वीं के बाद पॉलीटेक्निक करने पर सिर्फ तीन साल का डिप्लोमा करना होता है जिससे सीधे-सीधे 3 साल बच जाते हैं। वही ये कोर्स करने के बाद आप निजी या सरकारी कही भी अच्छी नौकरी हासिल कर सकते हैं।

