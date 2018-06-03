Professional Courses After 12th : 12वीं के बाद पाना चाहते हैं प्रोफेशनल जॉब, तो चुनें ये 5 प्रोफेशनल कोर्स

Jun 03, 2018

12वीं के बाद ज्यादातर छात्रों की ये इच्छा होती है कि वो ऐसा कुछ करे जिससे उन्हे जल्द से जल्द नौकरी मिल सकें और वो अपने पैरों पर खड़े हो सके। जहां पहले छात्र उच्च शिक्षा की ओर ज्यादा ध्यान देते थे वही आज के दौर में छात्र प्रोफेशनल कोर्स की ओर ज्यादा आकर्षित होते हैं। और इसी फील्ड में करियर बनाना चाहते हैं। 12वीं करने के बाद छात्रों को इस बात की जानकारी कि वो किस फील्ड में जाएं और कौन सा कोर्स चुनें...तो हम आपके लिए लाए हैं प्रोफेशनल कोर्स से संबंधित वो जानकारी जो आपके लिए फायदेमंद साबित हो सकती है।

ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर
12वीं के बाद एनिमेशन या फिर ग्राफिक्स में करियर बनाया जा सकता है। इस फील्ड में काफी स्कोप है। मीडिया हाउस, पब्लिकेशन हाउस, न्यूज़ चैनल, पत्र पत्रिकाओ, फिल्म या टेलीविज़न इंडस्ट्री में ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर की काफी डिमांड है। कई सरकारी या निजी संस्थान इससे जुडे कोर्स करात हैं जो 1 साल से लेकर 3 साल तक की अवधि के है। इन कोर्स को करने के बाद करीबन से 5 लाख तक सालाना कमाए जा सकते हैं। नौकरी ही नहीं बल्कि इस फील्ड में जाकर फ्री लांस भी पैसे कमाए जा सकते हैं।

फैशन डिज़ाइनिंग
बाज़ारों में आज फैशन के नाम पर नई वैरायटी की भरमार है। ग्राहक हर समय कुछ अलग डिमांड कर रहा है। ऐसे में अगर आप क्रिएटिव हैं और कपड़ों में कुछ अलग डिज़ाइन कर सकते हैं तो फैशन डिज़ाइनर बन सकते हैं। सीधे सरल शब्दों में फैशन डिज़ाइनिंग कपड़ों को डिज़ाइन करने की कला है। इस फील्ड में कई कोर्स हैं- फैब्रिक ड्रॉंग और प्रिंटिंग, कम्प्यूटर एडेड डिजाइन, एक्सेसरीज एवं ज्वैलरी डिजाइनिंग, मॉडलिंग, गारमेंट डिजाइनिंग, लेदर डिजाइनिंग, इंटीरियर डिजाइनिंग, टैक्सटाइल डिजाइनिंग, टेक्सटाइल साइंस, अपैरल कंस्ट्रक्शन। ये कोर्स कर आप 50,000 रुपए महीना तक कमा सकते हैं।

इंटीरियर डिज़ाइनिंग
अगर आपको घर सजाने में मज़ा आता है और घर की सजावट में आप माहिर हैं तो ये कोर्स आपके लिए ही है। इंटीरियर डिजाइनिंग में खासतौर से घरों, ऑफिसों को क्रिएटिव लुक देकर उन्हे खास बनाया जाता है। कई निजी और सरकारी संस्थान ये कोर्स करवाते हैं। जो 12वीं के बाद किया जा सकता है। और इस कोर्स को करने के बाद अच्छा सैलरी पैकेज भी मिलता हैष

ट्रैवल्स एंड टूरिज़्म
ट्रैवल्स एंड टूरिज़्म में आज स्कोप काफी बढ़ गया है। कम समय में कोर्स और उसके बाद बढिया सैलरी पैकेज इस ओर छात्रों का ध्यान आकर्षित कर रहा है।  देश या विदशों में भी टूरिज्म को बढ़ावा देने के लिए काफी रुपये इंवेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि  टूरिज्म क्षेत्र को बेहतर प्रोफेशनल्स की जरुरत है जो इस फील्ड की चुनौतियों को समझ सके।

होटल मैनेजमेंट कोर्स
12वीं के बाद होटल मैनेजमेंट का क्षेत्र भी अच्छा विकल्प है। और आज के दौर में छात्रों की पहली पसंद भी। इस कोर्स को करने के बाद देश ही नहीं बल्कि विदेशों में भी होटलों में अच्छे पैकेज पर नौकरी पाई जा सकती है। कई सरकारी और निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों में ये कोर्स किया जा सकता है।

12वीं के बाद स्टूडेंट्स के सामने चैलेंज करियर से जुड़े कोर्स सिलेक्शन का ही होता है। इसलिए हम उम्मीद करत हैं कि ये जानकारी आपकी टेंशन को कुछ हद तक ही सही कम ज़रूर करेगी।

12वीं पास वालों के लिए सरकारी नौकरी की लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

