Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Result: MSBSHSE के रिजल्ट की डेट अभी निर्धारित नहीं, अफवाहों पर न करें भरोसा

Maharashtra Board के HSC और SSC के रिजल्ट की तारीखों की घोषणा अभी नहीं हुई है, दैनिक भास्कर पर भी मिलेंगे रिजल्ट

DainikBhaskar.com| Last Modified - May 24, 2018, 11:56 AM IST

Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Result: MSBSHSE के रिजल्ट की डेट अभी निर्धारित नहीं, अफवाहों पर न करें भरोसा

महाराष्ट्र स्टेट बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एंड हायर सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन MSBSHSE, प्रदेशीय स्तर का शिक्षा बोर्ड है जो महाराष्ट्र राज्य में 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षाओं की परीक्षाओं को आयोजित करता है, बोर्ड ने अभी रिजल्ट की कोई तारीख निर्धारित नहीं की है लेकिन सोशल मीडिया और   WhatsApp पर अलग-अलग तारीखों के बारे में बताया जा रहा है| स्टूडेंट्स को चाहिये की वें अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें, रिजल्ट आने के पहले बोर्ड अपनी अधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर इसकी सूचना दे देगा|

HSC का रिजल्ट देखने के लिये यहाँ रजिस्टर करें
SSC का रिजल्ट देखने के लिये यहाँ रजिस्टर करें

हालांकि इसकी कोई आधिकारिक सूचना जारी नहीं की गई है. परन्तु महारष्ट्र बोर्ड के ट्रेंड को देखते हुए हम ऐसा कह सकते हैं कि महाराष्ट्र स्टेट बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एंड हायर सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन 10वीं का रिजल्ट 12वीं  के रिजल्ट की घोषणा के एक से दो सप्ताह बाद करेगा. 

महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड कक्षा 10वी का रिजल्ट बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट @ mahresults.nic.in पर उपलब्ध होगा. छात्र वहीं से अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं.  महारष्ट्र बोर्ड की एसएससी/10वीं परीक्षा का आयोजन 1 मार्च से 24 मार्च के मध्य किया गया था. वर्ष 2018 में लगभग 17.51 लाख छात्र महारष्ट्र बोर्ड के कक्षा 10 की परीक्षाओं के लिए पंजीकृत हुए थे. 

वहीं वर्ष 2017 में, करीब करीब 17,66,098 स्टूडेंट्स कक्षा 10 की परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे. इसमें छात्रों की संख्या 9,89,908 जबकि छात्राओं कि संख्या 7,76,190थी. इसके विपरीत वर्ष 2016 में कुल 17,27,496 छात्र-छात्राएं महारष्ट्र बोर्ड की 10वी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे. 

बतादें कि गत वर्ष महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड ने कक्षा 10वीं के नतीजे 13 जून 2017 को घोषित किए थे.

Trending Now

70 साल की महिला प्रेग्नेंट, जांच कर डॉक्टर्स भी हुए हैरान

पेट्रोल की बढ़ती कीमतों पर बोलकर फंसीं एकता कपूर, सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ रहा मजाक

39 की उम्र में प्रेग्नेंट है सलमान खान की एक्ट्रेस, बनेगी तीसरे बच्चे की मां

बच्चों को लेकर अनुष्का-विराट का प्लान, मम्मी-पापा बनने के बाद घर से हटा देंगे ट्रॉफियां

ये है निपाह वायरस का A to Z , इन 7 सवालों में बताया है इसके बारे में सबकुछ

CSK क्यों है IPLकी सुपरकिंग? अयाज मेमन की जुबानी पूरी कहानी

विटामिन B12 की कमी से हो सकते हैं गुस्सैल, ये पौधा पूरी करेगा इसकी कमी

क्या आपने eSIM के बारे में सुना? जानिए कैसे अलग है ये नॉर्मल SIM से

नेपोटिज्म पर बोली प्रियंका- बॉलीवुड में रिश्तेदार नहीं तो घुसना मुश्किल

सोनिया ने मिलाया मायावती के सिर से सिर... पहली बार दिखी मोदी विरोधी नेताओं की ऐसी Chemistry

स्किन केयर प्रॉडक्ट्स सीक्रेटली बिगाड़ रहे हैं आपकी स्किन, जानिए कैसे

शादी के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने बनाए ऐब्स, यूजर्स बोले- कुछ खाएल कर ऐ मैडम, दुबला गइल.

क्रिकेटर एबी डिविलियर्स ने लिया संन्यास, इंडियन फैन्स के फेवरेट एबी ने कहा, 'मैं थक चुका हूं'

सुहाना को पापा SRK का इमोशनल मैसेज 'तुम हर बेटी की तरह उड़ने के लिए पैदा हुई हो'

गंगाजल को खास तरीके से यूज करने पर होते हैं 6 फायदे

ड्रेगन फ्रूट के वजन कम करने सहित ये हैं 10 बड़े फायदे, अब इंडिया में भी मिलने लगा

रोहिंग्या कैंप पहुंचीं प्रियंका, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स बोले- पाकिस्तान भी चली जाओ

सलमान खान से कम्पेयर करने के पहले खुद को गोली मार लूंगा-राम कपूर

IPL: भीड़ में खड़े फैन ने दिया प्रिटी जिंटा को गिफ्ट, बदले में मिला Flying kiss

KBC के एक एपिसोड का 3 करोड़ लेंगे अमिताभ, पिछली बार 200 करोड़ में की थी डील

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने 35 किलो वजन घटाया, 'दबंग-3' में दिखेगा नया लुक

10 सेकंड में आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हुआ ये मोबाइल, 30 मई को होगी अगली सेल

एक्सीडेंट होने पर घर वालों को जानकारी देता है ये हेलमेट

बिना एक्सट्रा चार्ज के इस ट्रिक से कर सकते हैं PayTm से अकाउन्ट में पैसे ट्रांसफर

आंखों-देखी : क्रिकेटर जडेजा की पत्नी के साथ 5 मिनट में हुआ हादसा, दो प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताई पूरी बात

90 करोड़ में शूट हो रहा प्रभास की फिल्म 'साहो' का एक्शन सीक्वेंस, 300 है फिल्म का बजट

100 फीट से गिराने पर नहीं टूटती फिर कैसे फ्लोर पर गिरते ही टूट जाती है स्क्रीन

फिल्म का पोस्टर करें मोबाइल के कैमरे से स्केन और प्ले हो जाएगा इसका ट्रेलर

श्रीदेवी की बात करते हुए भर आया बोनी का गला, बोले- हर पल उन्हें मिस करते हैं

पापा अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ एक्टिंग में डेब्यू कर रही बेटी श्वेता, सामने आई Photos

अगर कोई हेल्थ प्रॉब्लम हो तो रोजे में इन 4 बीमारियों में ऐसे रखें सावधानियां

'वीरे दी वेडिंग' का नया सॉन्ग, गाने में स्मोकिंग करती दिखीं सोनम-स्वरा, करीना हैरान-परेशान

इन 8 फल और सब्जियों का जूस देर तक रखकर न पिएं, कर सकते हैं नुकसान

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2018: देखें साइंस और कामर्स स्ट्रीम का रिजल्ट rajresults.nic.in पर

एक पैर नकली, फिर भी रणवीर सिंह के सॉन्ग पर जबरदस्त डांस

बेटी के साथ ऑटो में बैठे अमिताभ, रिक्शावाले की कमाई जान लिख डाला ब्लॉग

100 रुपए से भी कम में आ जाती हैं कार की ये एसेसरीज, आती हैं बड़े काम

लगे रहो मुन्ना भाई के एक्टर की फेफड़ों के इन्फेक्शन के कारण मौत

टॉयलेट से निकला एक मीटर लंबा सांप, देखते ही चीख कर बाहर निकली महिला

BHU की रिसर्च : केले के पत्तों के जरिए कंट्रोल होगी कैंसर की बीमारी

चाबी हो या आपका पेट डॉग, अगर नहीं मिल रहे हैं तो ये ट्रेकर खुद ही ढूंढ देगा

निपाह वायरस के लिए नहीं है कोई ट्रीटमेंट, इन 5 सावधानियों से बचाई जा सकती है जान

कैप्टन धोनी के लिए ब्रावो-भज्जी का कूल डांस, चेन्नई की टीम ने फाइनल में पहुंचने का मनाया जश्न

पति संभाल रहे बच्चों की जिम्मेदारी, उधर शूटिंग में बिजी सनी लियोनी

मिलिए नरिंदर दीप छिब्बर से जो क्वालिटी से समझौता किए बगैर बनाते हैं स्वदेशी प्रोडक्ट्स

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड टाइगर श्रॉफ को छोड़ मोबाइल में बिजी दिखी GF दिशा पाटनी

रेलवे ट्रैक पर नमाज, ट्रेन लेट होने के कारण छूट गई स्टूडेंट्स की परीक्षा?

बुरे से बुरा समय हो सकता है दूर, अगर करते रहेंगे कोई एक उपाय

देश में धर्मनिरपेक्षता को खतरा, 2019 के लिए उपवास करें - आर्कबिशप अनिल जोसेफ, पाकिस्तान को देख लीजिए हिन्दुस्तान अच्छा लगने लगेगा

मांग में नहीं था सिंदूर, हाथ में पहना था मंगलसूत्र, हसबैंड का हाथ थामे डिनर डेट पर सोनम

आरिफ को फैसला करना था - पहले धर्म या इंसानियत, अजय की जान बचाने के आरिफ ने तोड़ दिया रोजा

पिछले 1 महीने में 10 लाख लोगों ने खरीदा ये फोन, इसमें दिए हैं तीन कैमरे

क्रिकेटर रवींद्र जडेजा की वाइफ से पुलिस वाले ने की मारपीट, भड़के फैन्स ने कहा, पुलिस वाला ऐसे कैसे कर सकता है? सरकार एक्शन ले

पौधों में किस तरह की प्रॉब्लम है सिर्फ एक फोटो खींचकर कर सकते हैं पता

चाणक्य नीति: जानिए किन लोगों की मदद न करें और रहें दूर

PHOTOS: बचपन में ऐसी दिखती थी शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना

फिल्म 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' के सॉन्ग पर जबरदस्त डांस, मेडिकल स्टूडेंट का वायरल वीडियो

2018 Hyundai Creta फेसलिफ्ट भारत में हुई लॉन्च, पहले से ज्यादा दमदार फीचर्स

क्या रात को सोते समय आपका भी बार-बार मुंह सूखता है? कहीं खतरा तो नहीं

पुरुषों को एर्ली ऐज में भी हो सकता है प्रोस्टेट कैंसर, जानिए इससे जुड़े 4 मिथ

इस एक ट्रिक से YouTube जैसी 300 वेबसाइट्स से करें कोई भी वीडियो डाउनलोड

Photos: शादी के बाद नेहा धूपिया ने कराया पहला बोल्ड फोटोशूट, बनीं कवर गर्ल

रोज सुबह बोलें देवी के 31 नाम, दूर हो सकती पैसों की तंगी और बेड लक

अगर कुछ बुरा महसूस हो रहा है तो ज्योतिष के उपाय आ सकते हैं आपके काम

18 प्वॉइंट : आंधी-तूफान आने के पहले, दौरान और बाद में क्या करें?

पॉकेट साइज मेग्नेटिक चार्जर से कहीं भी मोबाइल चार्ज करें फास्ट

जानवरों के अंदर बम से लेकर सॉफ्ट ड्रिंक बमों से हमला, आतंकवादियों के 5 डर्टी वेपन

27 मई को राशि बदलेगा एक ग्रह, 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा आने वाला समय

राशिफल: सिंह राशि का चंद्रमा क्या असर डालेगा आप पर, ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन

सूर्यदेव को जल चढ़ाने के तुरंत बाद एक काम और करना चाहिए

कुछ दिन खा लें 5 खुबानी, आंखों के रोशनी बढ़ने के साथ ही होंगे ये 7 फायदे

48 घंटे के अंदर मरीज को कोमा में पहुंचा देता है निपाह वायरस, ये हैं इसके 5 संकेत

पूजा के दौरान हो जाए कोई गलती तो बोलें 1 मंत्र, बच सकते हैं अशुभ फल से

3 काम, जिनसे कमाया गया पैसा आपको गरीब बना सकता है

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

12th Result
10th Result
Board Result
Follow us
App Download
Group
Our Divisions
Copyright 2018-19 DB Corp Ltd., All Rights Reserved.
हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।
लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से  "Block"  सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।
  • 1.
    यहां जाएं Chrome >  Setting > Content Settings
  • 2.
    यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings >  Notifications > Manage Exceptions
  • 3.
    "https://www.bhaskar.com:443" के लिए Allow चुनें।
  • 4.
    अपने ब्राउज़र की Cookies को clear करें |
  • 5.
    पेज को रिफ्रेश (Refresh) करें।