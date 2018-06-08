Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2018: इंतजार हुआ ख़त्म, महाराष्ट्र 10वीं का रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित

MSBSHSE ने आज कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट किया घोषित, और करीब 17 लाख बच्चो का इंतज़ार हुआ खत्म, 1 बजे तक देखे रिजल्ट.

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - Jun 08, 2018, 10:44 AM IST

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2018: इंतजार हुआ ख़त्म, महाराष्ट्र 10वीं का रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित

Maharashtra 10th Result 2018: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड (एमएसबीएसएचएसई) आज 8 जून को कक्षा 10वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम  घोषित कर चुका है लेकिन स्टूडेंट्स को 1 बजे तक अपना रिजल्ट देखने के लिए इंतज़ार करना पड़ेगा.  महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड अधिकारी के अनुसार महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड एसएससी (10वीं कक्षा) के नजीते आज दोपहर बाद करीब 1 बजे  तक जारी किए जा सकते हैं. रिजल्ट जारी किए जाने की तारीख का ऐलान महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड द्वारा की गई.  जो 8 जून निर्धारित है. 

महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिये यहाँ क्लिक करें
रिजल्ट जारी कर दिए जाने के बाद परीक्षार्थी बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mahresult.nic.in पर अपना रिजल्ट चेक सकेंगे.
महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड के सभी सातों डिवीजनों में 10वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा 1 मार्च 2018 से 24 मार्च 2018 के बीच संपन्न हुई थी. 
 इस वर्ष 17 लाख से अधिक विद्यार्थियों ने 10वीं की परीक्षाओं के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था. परीक्षाएं 1 मार्च से 24 मार्च तक आयोजित हुए थीं. 
वहीँ वर्ष 2017 में 17,66, 098 परीक्षार्थी कक्षा 10 के लिए पंजीकरण कराया था. इसमें से 16,89,239 स्टूडेंट्स महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड के एसएससी में पहली बार और शेष विद्यार्थी दूसरी बार परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे. 
पिछले साल (2017) 10वीं में 88.74 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे. लड़कियों का रिजल्ट लड़कों से बेहतर रहा था. इस बार 91.46% लड़कियां पास हुई थीं जबकि मात्र 86.51% लड़के ही परीक्षा में सफल घोषित किए गए. 

 

