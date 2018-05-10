MP Board Result 2018: मध्य प्रदेश में 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड के रिजल्ट 14 मई को, mpbse.nic.in पर करें चेक

मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंड्री एजुकेशन यानी MPBSE 14 मई को एक साथ 10th और 12th बोर्ड का रिजल्ट जारी करने जा रहा है।

भोपाल. मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंड्री एजुकेशन यानी MPBSE 14 मई को एक साथ 10th और 12th बोर्ड का रिजल्ट जारी करने जा रहा है। ये रिजल्ट सुबह 8.30 बजे जारी किए जा सकते हैं। इस बोर्ड को बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन भी कहा जाता है। संबंधित छात्र mpbse.nic.in पर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। 10वीं बोर्ड को एमपी बोर्ड हाई स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट यानी HSC और 10वीं परीक्षा भी कहा जाता है। इसके अलावा 12वीं परीक्षा को मध्य प्रदेश हाई सेकंड्री स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट यानी HSSC भी कहा जाता है। इन दोनों की परीक्षाएं मार्च-अप्रैल में हुईं थीं।  

मध्य प्रदेश में 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा का सबसे पहले रिजल्ट देखने के लिए यहाँ रजिस्टर करें:- 
MP Board 10th Result 2018, Check Madhya Pradesh 10th Result Here
MP Board 12th Result 2018, Check Madhya Pradesh 12th Result Here

MP Board Result 2018: ऐसे करें चेक

- सबसे पहले बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल यानी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट website mpbse.nic.in पर जाएं।
- अब जिस कक्षा के आप छात्र हैं यानी जिस कक्षा का रिजल्ट आप जानना चाहते हैं, उसके लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- अपना रोल नंबर डालें। इसके अलावा जो भी जानकारियां भी मांगी गईं हैं, उन्हें पूरी सावधानी से चेक करते हुए भरें।
- सबमिट वाले बटन पर क्लिक करें। रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर आएगा। इसको फौरन डाउनलोड करें। एक प्रिंट आउट भी लेकर रखें। 

 

छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट: results.cgbse.nic.in और cgbse.nic.in पर करें चेक

India Result 2018: Check MPBSE 10th Result, MPBSE 12th Result, BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, CGBSE 10th Result, CGBSE 12th Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

