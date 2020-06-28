ट्विटर पर इन दिनों ट्रेंड कर रहा #postponeNEETandJEE, #Healthoverexams

जुलाई में होने वाली सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं रद्द

दैनिक भास्कर Jun 28, 2020, 10:00 AM IST

गुरुवार को सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा रद्द होने के बाद से ही जेईई मेन और अन्य परीक्षाओं को लेकर उलझन और बढ़ गई है। इस परीक्षा के रद्द होने के साथ ही जेईई मेन, जेईई एडवांस और नीट 2020 परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे स्टूडेंट्स इसे भी स्थग‍ित करने की मांग उठा रहे हैं। इसी मांग को लेकर ट्विटर पर इन दिनों #postponeNEETandJEE, #Healthoverexams ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

ट्रोल हो रहे जेईई-नीट स्टूडेंट्स

हालांकि, अभी तक सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद यह साफ नहीं है कि देश भर में इन परीक्षाओं का आयोजन होगा या नहीं। ऐसे में CBSE एग्जाम कैंसिल होने पर सोशल मीडिया पर स्टूडेंट्स के रिएक्शन देखने को मिल रहे हैं। एक ओर जहां पढ़ाई में कम ध्यान देने वाले बैकबेंचर्स बच्चे टॉपर्स के मजे ले रहे हैं, तो वही अब कॉम्पिटेटिव एग्जाम्स की तैयारी कर रहे स्टूडेंट्स दी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ट्रोल हो रहे हैं।

#CBSE cancellation news all over the internet..

Meanwhile news wale to NEET and JEE aspirants pic.twitter.com/rvTvk02bOX — Jaaduगरनी ।🎩✨ (@shreyapathak222) June 25, 2020

After cancellations of #CBSE board exams of class 10th and 12th



Jee and Neet aspirants waiting for their exam update be like: pic.twitter.com/PmWi2E6qrH — Valar Morghulis!! (@Legendarryyyy) June 25, 2020

#PostponeNEETandJEE

We are requesting to you to please look at the situation of covid19 graph going more steepes and our country will be global hotspot soon and will be on 3rd place in world covid cases!!! Soon

So please postpone neet/ jee soon@HRDMinistry@DrAnandMani2 — Pranav (@Pranav95300867) June 27, 2020

Inching towards 1M tweets..☝️

But no response from @DrRPNishank sir ..😡😡😡

Here Students lives matter ..🙏

Make a quick response..❤️@DG_NTA#PostponeNEETandJEEpic.twitter.com/0aYiO2MASR — Prem sai (@iamprem8602) June 27, 2020

#HealthOverExams@DrRPNishank ab to 10th and 12th exams are also cancelled. Still no Neet date news. I am done with our govt. This is the way youth is treated, right? No replies. No news. Nothing. Nada. Well thanks for letting us down. — Smriti (@Smriti93936249) June 25, 2020

As students its pressurizing and mind consuming to not have proper information and clarity on exam .

Does Exam matters more than life and safety of 24lakh students including there families?

Pls look into it sir 🙏

Life above all. #PostponeNEETandJEE@DG_NTA@DrRPNishank — Gauri (@Gauriiiiiii10) June 27, 2020

Can we get clarity on our exam dates? All we need is proper and final word on our exams instead of confusion and doubt to function accordingly. A little delay until situation get under control might save lives which is more imp .#PostponeNEETandJEE@DG_NTA@DrRPNishank — Gauri (@Gauriiiiiii10) June 27, 2020