  • After CBSE, ICSE, now students are demanding cancellation of NEET and JEE, JEE students are being trolled on Twitter

After CBSE, ICSE, now students are demanding cancellation of NEET and JEE, JEE students are being trolled on Twitter

  • ट्विटर पर इन दिनों ट्रेंड कर रहा #postponeNEETandJEE, #Healthoverexams
  • जुलाई में होने वाली सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं रद्द

दैनिक भास्कर

Jun 28, 2020, 10:00 AM IST

गुरुवार को सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा रद्द होने के बाद से ही जेईई मेन और अन्य परीक्षाओं को लेकर उलझन और बढ़ गई है। इस परीक्षा के रद्द होने के साथ ही जेईई मेन, जेईई एडवांस और नीट 2020 परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे स्टूडेंट्स इसे भी स्थग‍ित करने की मांग उठा रहे हैं। इसी मांग को लेकर ट्विटर पर इन दिनों #postponeNEETandJEE, #Healthoverexams ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

ट्रोल हो रहे जेईई-नीट स्टूडेंट्स

हालांकि, अभी तक सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद यह साफ नहीं है कि देश भर में इन परीक्षाओं का आयोजन होगा या नहीं। ऐसे में CBSE एग्जाम कैंसिल होने पर सोशल मीडिया पर स्टूडेंट्स के रिएक्शन देखने को मिल रहे हैं। एक ओर जहां पढ़ाई में कम ध्यान देने वाले बैकबेंचर्स बच्चे टॉपर्स के मजे ले रहे हैं, तो वही अब कॉम्पिटेटिव एग्जाम्स की तैयारी कर रहे स्टूडेंट्स दी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ट्रोल हो रहे हैं।

