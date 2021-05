एकेडमिक ईयर 2021-22:AICTE ने नए सेशन के लिए जारी किया एकेडमिक कैलेंडर, 15 सितंबर से शुरू होगी फर्स्ट ईयर स्टूडेंट्स की क्लासेस

Instructions to Institutes/Colleges during #Lockdown/on-going #pandemic #COVID19#Guidelines for compliance:



1.Payment of #Fees

2.Payment of #salary to faculty

3.Discouraging #FakeNews

4.Sharing of #Internet bandwidth with other colg./inst.



👉https://t.co/cUJTzABpin#AICTEdge pic.twitter.com/ju3Ol6KRwG