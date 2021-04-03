पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर नॉलेज:क्या है e-EPIC जिसे हाल ही में चुनाव आयोग ने किया है लागू , पढ़ें इस हफ्ते के फुल फॉर्म और उससे जुड़ी जरूरी बातें

दैनिक जीवन में हम कई ऐसे शब्दों से दो चार होते हैं, जिनका शाॅर्ट फाॅर्म तो हमें पता होता है पर फुल फॉर्म नहीं। इसके अलावा प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में भी अक्सर फुल फॉर्म के प्रश्न आते हैं। इस सीरीज में 5 ऐसे फुल फॉर्म दिए गए हैं, जो आम लोगों के साथ ही कॉम्पिटेटिव एग्जाम की तैयारी कर रहे स्टूडेंट्स के लिए भी उपयोगी हैं।

एडिशनल नॉलेज- 25 जनवरी, 2021 को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के मौके पर भारतीय चुनाव आयोग (ECI) ने डिजिटल वोटर आईडी कार्ड की सुविधा शुरू की। इसे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक इलेक्टोरल फोटो आइडेंटिटी कार्ड (e-EPIC) कहा जाता है। यह डिजिटल वोटर आईडी कार्ड पीडीएफ फॉर्म में उपलब्ध होगा। यह ई-आधार की तरह है, जिसे सिर्फ प्रिंट किया जा सकता है। इसको एडिट नहीं किया जा सकता है। एक फरवरी से, डिजिटल वोटर आईडी कार्ड सभी के लिए उपलब्ध हो गया है। 25 जनवरी, 1950 को गठित चुनाव आयोग की स्थापना दिवस के मौके पर डिजिटल वोटर आईडी कार्ड की शुरुआत की गई।

एडिशनल नॉलेज- अनलॉफुल एक्टिविटीज प्रीवेंशन एक्ट (UAPA) कानून 1967 में लाया गया था। देश की संप्रभुता और एकता को खतरे में डालने वाली गतिविधियों को रोकने के मकसद से इस कानून को लागू किया गया था। इस कानून के तहत ऐसे किसी भी व्यक्ति या संगठन, जो देश के खिलाफ या फिर भारत की अखंडता और संप्रभुता को भंग करने का प्रयास करे, उस पर कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। इसके तहत आरोपी को कम से कम 7 साल की सजा हो सकती है। इस कानून में अब तक तक चार बार 2004, 2008, 2012 और 2019 में संशोधन किए जा चुके हैं।

एडिशनल नॉलेज- देश में कई ऐसे फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूशन हैं, जो बैंक न होते हुए भी बैंक की तरह ही काम करते हैं। ऐसे संस्थानों को गैर-बैंकिंग वित्तीय कंपनी (NBFC) कहते हैं। NBFC में सिर्फ वित्तीय कंपनियां ही नहीं बल्कि बीमा, चिटफंड, निधि, मर्चेंट बैंकिंग, स्टॉक ब्रोकिंग और इन्वेस्टमेंट बिजनेस करने वाली कंपनियां भी शामिल होती हैं। हालांकि कृषि, औद्योगिक गतिविधियां, अचल संपत्ति का निर्माण, खरीद और बिक्री करने वाली कंपनियां इसके दायरे में नहीं आती।

1960 के दशक में NBFC में पैसा जमा कराने वाले कई लोगों की जमा राशियां डूब गईं। इसके बाद भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने 1963 से NBFC पर नजर रखना और उनके लिए नियम बनाना शुरू कर दिया। इस तरह जो NBFC बैंक जैसी गतिविधियां करती हैं, उनका नियमन अब भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक करता है। जबकि बीमा क्षेत्र में काम करने वाली NBFC का नियमन इंश्योरेंस रेगुलेटरी एंड डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी (IRDA) करता है।

एडिशनल नॉलेज- यह दक्षिण पूर्वी एशियाई देशों का एक संगठन है, जिसकी स्थापना 8 अगस्त 1967 को थाईलैंड की राजधानी बैंकॉक में की गई थी। इस संगठन का उद्देश्य सभी 10 देशों के बीच आर्थिक साझेदारी और व्यापार में बढ़ावा देना है। इसके साथ ही यह शांति और स्थिरता कायम रखने में भी मदद करता है। इसके 10 सदस्यीय देशों में ब्रूनेई, कंबोडिया, इंडोनेशिया, लाओस, मलेशिया, म्यांमार, फिलिपींस, सिंगापुर, थाईलैंड और वियतनाम शामिल हैं।

वर्तमान में इसका मुख्यालय इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी जकार्ता में है। इसके अध्यक्ष ली सिन लुंग और महासचिव लिम जोक होई हैं। भारत 1992 में असियान का 'क्षेत्रीय संवाद भागीदार' और 1996 में पूर्ण सदस्य बन गया था। हाल ही में भारत और आसियान के संबंधों को और मजबूत बनाने के मकसद से 1 से 3 फरवरी तक आसियान हैकाथॉन 2021 का आयोजन किया गया था, जिसका उद्घाटन केंद्रीय मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक द्वारा किया गया था।

एडिशनल नॉलेज- IED (इंप्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइज) भी एक तरह का बम ही होता है, लेकिन यह मिलिट्री बमों से कुछ अलग होता है। IED ब्लास्ट होते ही मौके पर अक्सर आग लग जाती है, क्योंकि इसमें घातक और आग लगाने वाले केमिकल का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। इसलिए आतंकी इसका इस्तेमाल बड़े पैमाने पर नुकसान के लिए करते हैं। इसे खासकर सड़क के किनारे लगाया जाता है, ताकि इस पर पांव पड़ते या गाड़ी का पहिया चढ़ते ही ब्लास्ट हो जाएं। IED ब्लास्ट में धुआं भी बड़ी तेजी से निकलता है।

