Change Cookies Settings
  • Hindi News
  • Career
  • CBSE assesment scheme| students reactions on the new assesment scheme for result declaration, many students seems unhappy over the decision of the result, protesting on social media

स्टूडेंट्स रिएक्शन / तीन परीक्षाओं के आधार पर रिजल्ट के फैसले से कई स्टूडेंट्स नाखुश, सोशल मीडिया पर जता रहे विरोध

CBSE assesment scheme| students reactions on the new assesment scheme for result declaration, many students seems unhappy over the decision of the result, protesting on social media
X
CBSE assesment scheme| students reactions on the new assesment scheme for result declaration, many students seems unhappy over the decision of the result, protesting on social media

  • 10वीं और 12वीं के नतीजों को 15 जुलाई तक जारी कर सकता है सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई बोर्ड
  • असेसमेंट स्कीम में स्टूडेंट्स की पिछली तीन परीक्षाओं के मार्क्स को आधार बनाया जाएगा

दैनिक भास्कर

Jun 26, 2020, 02:11 PM IST

सीबीएसई बोर्ड की 10वीं-12वीं की बची हुई परीक्षाओं को लेकर शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई। इस दौरान सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई ने कोर्ट से कहा कि 10वीं और 12वीं के नतीजों को 15 जुलाई तक जारी किया जा सकता है। सीबीएसई और केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कोर्ट में पेश हुए सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने कहा कि एसेसमेंट स्कीम में स्टूडेंट्स की पिछली तीन परीक्षाओं के मार्क्स को आधार बनाया जाएगा। 

जस्टिस एएम खानविलकर की अगुआई वाली 3 जजों की बेंच ने ने केंद्र और सीबीएसई से कहा कि परीक्षाएं कैंसिल करने के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी करें। साथ ही कहा कि एसेसमेंट के आधार पर स्टूडेंट्स को मार्क्स देने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ें। 

कोर्ट की तरफ से आए फैसले के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार स्टूडेंट्स, पैरेट्स और टीचर्स के रिएक्शन देखने को मिल रहे हैं। कई इस फैसले से खुश नजर आ रहे हैं,तो कई इसे गलत मानकर मेहनत बर्बाद होना बता रहे है। कई स्टूडेंट्स ने तो इसे अन्याय तक करार दिया है।

Recommended News

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें