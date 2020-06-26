10वीं और 12वीं के नतीजों को 15 जुलाई तक जारी कर सकता है सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई बोर्ड

असेसमेंट स्कीम में स्टूडेंट्स की पिछली तीन परीक्षाओं के मार्क्स को आधार बनाया जाएगा

दैनिक भास्कर Jun 26, 2020, 02:11 PM IST

सीबीएसई बोर्ड की 10वीं-12वीं की बची हुई परीक्षाओं को लेकर शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई। इस दौरान सीबीएसई और आईसीएसई ने कोर्ट से कहा कि 10वीं और 12वीं के नतीजों को 15 जुलाई तक जारी किया जा सकता है। सीबीएसई और केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कोर्ट में पेश हुए सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने कहा कि एसेसमेंट स्कीम में स्टूडेंट्स की पिछली तीन परीक्षाओं के मार्क्स को आधार बनाया जाएगा।

जस्टिस एएम खानविलकर की अगुआई वाली 3 जजों की बेंच ने ने केंद्र और सीबीएसई से कहा कि परीक्षाएं कैंसिल करने के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी करें। साथ ही कहा कि एसेसमेंट के आधार पर स्टूडेंट्स को मार्क्स देने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ें।

कोर्ट की तरफ से आए फैसले के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार स्टूडेंट्स, पैरेट्स और टीचर्स के रिएक्शन देखने को मिल रहे हैं। कई इस फैसले से खुश नजर आ रहे हैं,तो कई इसे गलत मानकर मेहनत बर्बाद होना बता रहे है। कई स्टूडेंट्स ने तो इसे अन्याय तक करार दिया है।

#Cbse is just doing nothing but making fun of our education.this is injustice to all students who work hard this is totally wrong that u r passing on the base of three exams also internal exams have no importance as there is always hard marking and cheat @@aajtak@cbseindia29 — Snaya (@Snaya41629235) June 26, 2020

Thank you supreme court on accepting #cbse exam postpone.

Sir same is expected for university students. @DrRPNishank — Ark (@Ark96705983) June 26, 2020

CBSE should declare the 12 th result based on pre board assessment. Taking average from other exam is not good. Students can be good in one exam then other. For example, student score in chemistry can not be compared to math #CBSEEXAMS#CbseExams2020#CBSE — Sanjay Sharma (@sanjayattri20) June 26, 2020

Its request to cbse for applying moderation this year .plss #cbse@cbseindia69@DrRPNishank — Siddharth thakir (@sidactivist1) June 26, 2020

Sir @DrRPNishank how will you generalize the marking scheme for some students previous paper were of 80 marks and for some 70 marks then how will you generalize the average marks.#CBSEBoardExams2020#CBSE#CBSEModerationPolicy — Adarsh Kumar (@AdarshK26320536) June 26, 2020

#CBSE time for #JOY to board students for exam cancellation,but is that really so exciting. The students might face ups and down in #results and also might in admissions please #retweet your ideas and share for more tweets so toppers may fulfilled and #celebrate backbenchers🤘🤘 — yuvrajroyal28 (@yuvrajroyal28) June 26, 2020

#CBSE#CBSEModerationPolicy#WeWantModerationPolicy CBSE Are u deaf ......ok you have done great thing by cancelling exams but still we students want moderation policy 2020. It is now too much essential for both grades. I hope you will not disappoint us @cbseindia29@KVS_HQ#CBSE — Sameer Pratap Singh (@SameerPratapS13) June 26, 2020