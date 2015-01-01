पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CBSE एग्जाम पैटर्न में बदलाव:10वीं-12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में अब दाे खंड में हाेंगे पेपर, केस स्टडी वाले क्वेश्चन कम कर ऑब्जेक्टिव सवालों की बढ़ी संख्या

19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE) ने कोरोनाकाल में 30 फीसदी सिलेबस घटाने के साथ ही बोर्ड परीक्षा के पेपर के पैटर्न में बदलाव किया है। अगले साल होने वाली 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा में कई पेपर्स में चार की बजाय दाे खंड ही हाेंगे और ऑब्जेक्टिव क्वेश्चन की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जाएगी। हालांकि, परीक्षा के मार्किंग स्कीम में काेई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।

बेहतर परफाॅर्मेंस का मिलेगा माैका

विशेषज्ञाें के मुताबिक लाॅकडाउन में स्टूडेंट्स की ठीक से तैयारी नहीं हाेने की वजह से नए पैटर्न में परीक्षार्थियाें पर दबाव कम हाेगा और बेहतर परफाॅर्मेंस का माैका भी मिलेगा। एग्जाम पैटर्न के ब्लू प्रिंट में बदलाव की पूरी जानकारी और सैंपल पेपर सीबीएसई की वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

पेपर के पैटर्न में हुए बड़े बदलाव

हिंदी : 10वीं में अब चार खंड की बजाय दो खंड में 40-40 अंक के प्रश्न होंगे। पहले खंड में ऑब्जेक्टिव और दूसरे में शॉर्ट एंड लॉन्ग आंसर टाइप के सवाल पूछे जाएंगे।

इंग्लिश : 12वीं बोर्ड में दो भागों में मल्टीपल चॉइस और शॉर्ट एंड लॉन्ग आंसर टाइप सवाल पूछे जाएंगे।

बायोलॉजी : 12वीं बायोलॉजी में पांच की जगह चार भाग होंगे। सवालों की संख्या 27 से बढ़ाकर 33 कर दी गई है।

मनोविज्ञान : 12वीं मनोविज्ञान विषय में प्रश्नों की संख्या 17 से बढ़ाकर 21 तक की गई है।

आर्ट्स : 12वीं में मल्टीपल चॉइस प्रश्नों का संख्या 18 की जगह 15 कर दी गई।

फिजिक्स : विषय में तार्किक क्षमता से जुड़े प्रश्न शामिल किए हैं। पहले भाग में 1-1 अंक के चार तार्किक क्षमता वाले प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे।

केमेस्ट्री: 12वीं में कुल 33 प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। इसमें पहले 2 प्रश्न 1-1 अंक के बहु विकल्पीय या तार्किक क्षमता वाले होंगे।

विकल्प बढ़ने से स्टूडेंट्स पर कम होगा दबाव

CBSE कॉर्डिनेटर विलियम डिसूजा के मुताबिक स्टूडेंट्स पर दबाव कम करने के मकसद बोर्ड परीक्षा के पैटर्न में बदलाव किया गया है। हर साल आने वाले विषयवार केस स्टडी के सवाल कम किए है, वहीं मल्टीपल चॉइस की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है। सिलेबस कटौती के बाद एग्जाम पैटर्न में चॉइस ज्यादा मिलने से स्टूडेंट्स को बेहतर परफॉर्मेंस का अवसर मिलेगा।

