पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Career
  • DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University Announces 5th Cut Off List For Undergraduate Courses, Here’s Latest Updates

DU एडमिशन अपडेट:ग्रेजुएशन की 67000 सीटें फुल, आर्ट्स और साइंस में तेजी से हो रहे एडमिशन, कॉमर्स कटऑफ में गिरावट

5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी (DU) में ग्रेजुएशन के विभिन्न कोर्सेस की 67000 से ज्यादा सीटें फुल हो चुकी हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी में ग्रेजुएशन की कुल 70,000 सीट हैं। यानी अब 3 हजार से भी कम सीटों पर एडमिशन होना बाकी है।

आर्ट्स और साइंस की सभी सीटें फुल

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के ग्रेजुएशन कोर्सेस में पांच कटऑफ लिस्ट के जरिए अब तक 67,781 सीटों पर एडमिशन हो चुका है। शनिवार को जारी हुई पांचवीं कटऑफ लिस्ट के जरिए 24,261 सीटों पर एडमिशन हुआ। आर्ट्स और साइंस के अधिकतर कोर्सेस में सीट फुल हो चुकी हैं। वहीं कॉमर्स के कटऑफ में गिरावट देखने को मिली है।

99% तक पहुंचा कटऑफ

पांचवीं लिस्ट में कटऑफ 99% तक पहुंचा। लेडी श्रीराम कॉलेज में साइकोलॉजी का कटऑफ 99%, पॉलिटिकल साइंस का 98.75% और इंग्लिश कटऑफ 98% रहा। कोरोना महामारी के चलते इस बार एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी तरह ऑनलाइन है।

सीधे कटऑफ लिस्ट पर पहुंचने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें